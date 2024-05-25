Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 2016 Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with each other for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The KKR vs SRH encounter will take place on May 26, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Kolkata Knight Riders blew away the same opponent during the first qualifier of the tournament in the KKR vs SRH clash, by a hammering winning margin of eight wickets with more than six overs to spare. The 2-time champions finished their league stage at the top position with nine wins in 14 games, at a net run rate of +1.428.

The Knight Riders were excellent in their last game in both departments while being so energetic in their ground fielding. They have a decent start in the first half of the IPL 2024, with five wins in the starting eight games of the season. But they ended the group stage so strongly with four successive victories, and then the qualifier 1 coming into this final of the KKR vs SRH clash.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were down in confidence when they lost the first qualifier of the KKR vs SRH face-off. But they made a fantastic comeback in the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals with a 36-run win in a 175-run defense. The 2018-runners ended their league stage with eight victories in 14 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.414.

Going into the KKR vs SRH final, the Sunrisers showed how good they could be in using the conditions of the ground, and the importance of their defensive game in the knockout stage. The Hyderabad team made a humongous beginning in the season with five wins in the first seven encounters. Even though they slipped a little with one solitary win in the next four fixtures, they returned powerfully with a 10-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

Apart from the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, the 17th season of the tournament will get a new IPL winning team in the KKR vs SRH face-off, since 2016, when the Sunrisers grabbed their maiden trophy of the league.

KKR vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 3rd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run. 8th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th Match : Match Abandoned due to rain.

: Match Abandoned due to rain. 14th Match : Match Abandoned due to rain.

: Match Abandoned due to rain. Qualifier 1: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th Match : Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 12th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th Match : Match Abandoned due to rain.

: Match Abandoned due to rain. 14th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Qualifier 1 : Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. Qualifier 2: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.

KKR vs SRH Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR Impact Sub: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

SRH Impact Sub: Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.