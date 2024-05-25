Both the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are coming into the KKR vs SRH final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on the back of their successive victories. The Kolkata team hammered the Sunrisers with an eight-wicket margin, while the Sunrisers, smashed the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier to join KKR in the final of the competition.

Ahead of the KKR vs SRH fixture, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the third-best strike rate of 146.66, with 1141 runs coming in 15 innings at an average of 30.03. The two-time champions lost 38 wickets in this period while smashing 59 boundaries and 71 sixes. The number of over-boundaries is the top most in this middle period before the final.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, their middle-overs strike rate of 155.33 is the highest of all the ten franchises in 13 innings, collecting 1078 runs. These runs have come at an average of 39.93, besides losing only 27 wickets in this period, which is the lowest of all of the ten franchises. Going into the KKR vs SRH face-off, the 2-time champions have nailed 89 boundaries, and 56 over-boundaries in this session.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Playing 11- Final

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to go with Aiden Markram in the playing for the second qualifier and decided to use his spin options too on the slow Chennai surface. Will Kolkata Knight Riders go with Anukul Roy as a spin option?

Also Read: Arun Dhumal Says ‘Very Unfortunate… Won’t Happen Again’ On England Players Leaving IPL 2024 Early

KKR’s Playing 11:

When it comes to the batting department of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the development of the Sunil Narine with the bat has been quite phenomenal. The left-handed dashing opening batter has smashed 482 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.07 at a strike rate of 179.85, shouldering on three half-centuries and one century against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of the KKR vs SRH clash, the return of form for their captain Shreyas Iyer has been quite a blessing for them. The middle-order batter has cracked up 345 runs in this IPL at an average of 38.33, with a strike rate of 146.18, thanks to their couple of half-centuries.

Andre Russell too has been quite impressive with the bat, coming lower down the order, while with the ball in hand, he has picked up wickets at the crucial stages.

Even, in the bowling department, going into the KKR vs SRH encounter, their spinners Varun Chakaravarthy has recorded 20 wickets in 13 innings at an economy of 8.18, holding the middle overs beautifully. Sunil Narine has been quite disciplined with the ball, collecting 16 scalps in 13 innings at an economy of just 6.90.

KKR’s line-up vs SRH: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (Impact Sub: Anukul Roy)

SRH’s Playing 11:

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they have been quite fantastic with the bat in hand. The Australia opener Travis Head has smashed 567 runs in this IPL 2024, before the KKR vs SRH final, at an average of 43.61 and a strike rate of around 192.20, shouldering on four half-centuries and one hundred.

His opening partner Abhishek Sharma too has been quite fantastic, thanks to his 482 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 207.75, with the help of three fifties. Their middle-order batter Nitish Reddy has been quite a positive for the SRH team, as he has smacked 290 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 143.56.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: ‘India Is Quite A Predictable Team’ – David Lloyd

Before the KKR vs SRH department, Thangarasu Natarajan has been terrific with the ball in hand, thanks to his 19 wickets at an economy of 8.18 in 13 innings. The captain, Pat Cummins too has led the team brilliantly, managing the players in their field placement, taking 17 scalps at an economy of 9.28, bowling mainly at the start and the end.

SRH’s line-up vs KKR: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins (c), T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat. (Impact Sub: Shahbaz Ahmed).

The KKR vs SRH final game of the IPL 2024 will take place on May 26, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.