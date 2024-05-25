The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) join them for the encounter, after their 36-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

The KKR franchise got the better of Hyderabad in the first qualifier with a comfortable eight-wicket victory, with more than six overs to spare. Put into bat first, the Sunrisers could manage 159 in their 19.3 overs, whereas the Knight Riders hardly were needed to do any hard work with the bat, to reach the target.

The KKR side will now play their fourth IPL final, having won the first two times against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2012 and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2014. In 2021, they fell short of the goal against CSK in Dubai.

‘I am confident KKR are going to here’ – Matthew Hayden

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished the IPL 2024 season at the top position with nine victories in 14 games, at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.428. They got better of the SRH team even in the league stage at the Eden Gardens, by 4 runs.

‘I’m very confident that KKR are going to win here, as having a few days off, having the ability to watch this match, and understanding what the strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad are will be helpful,” The former Australia opener Matthew Hayden expressed on Star Sports Cricket Live.

‘KKR, having defeated SRH, is going to have great momentum. I also just feel that the quality spin of Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy on the red clay is going to make a difference,’‘ Matthew Hayden said in the same chat.

The ‘Purple team’ has been better equipped in the batting and bowling department equally. They have scored runs in every phase of the 20-overs, and make crucial inroads in vital periods with the ball in hand.

‘It’s about just getting it right, really as simple as that. You’ve done all the hard work, traversed the country, been in and out of planes, buses, different hotels, and different beds.’ Hayden remarked about the KKR side. ‘It’s a really challenging, rigorous tournament, and only the strong-hearted get a chance to lift that trophy at the end.’

‘Luck will always play a little role in a sportsperson’s life, no question, but more than anything, it’s about making sure you’re committed to your team on the day. Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back. It’s not easy to bounce back in big matches after a loss. We were just talking about that with India and Pakistan. Finals are not about retreating into your shell,” The 52-year-old believes a cracking encounter awaits in the final.

He also spoke about the need of being fearless during of any tournament, and understanding the individual role of a player becomes the most important job.

‘There’s where I think KKR have an advantage’ – Kevin Pietersen

The former England middle order batter Kevin Pietersen feels that toss might be a bug factor in Chennai for the final but the winning mindset of KKR have an edge over the Sunrisers.

‘The toss is 50-50. I actually think that you have to consider the possibility of dew and also be prepared if it doesn’t come. It’s all about the mindset and confidence coming into this fixture. That’s where I think KKR have an advantage, given the way they’ve played, their convincing win in qualifier one, and their preparation over the last three or four days,” The veteran England batter Kevin Pietersen said in a chat on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Most of the players- including Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell have been in tremendous touch in this IPL. The likes of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have done their job as an youngster, while the return in form of captain Shreyas Iyer has been a huge plus for KKR.

‘Also, look at their key players: the form of Sunil Narine at the top of the order, the batting form of Venkatesh Iyer, the skipper Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 50 in the last game, and their impressive bowlers, especially the spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Narine. They have a squad full of match-winners,” Pietersen concluded.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the 17th season of the IPL on May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.