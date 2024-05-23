With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 getting close, the excitement for the world event is getting higher. The experienced Australia opener David Warner feels that the dashing opening batter, Travis Head’s impact in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shouldn’t be brushed aside.

Opening the batting for the Hyderabad side, David Warner’s former IPL franchise, Head has smashed 533 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.41 and a strike rate of 199.62, including four fifties, and a century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

His opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma has smashed the opponent bowlers in all pockets of the ground, as Warner thinks Head should carry the same momentum in the upcoming World Cup for Australia.

‘Hopefully he doesn’t waste too many more runs over there and can save some for us. Hopefully he can finish his tournament off well there and bring some of that success to our team,’‘ David Warner observes about his team-mate in a chat with Sydney Morning Herald.

The aggressive opener will again be in action when the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) takes on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the second qualifier on May 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

‘As a young kid, Jake Fraser-McGurk understands what the game’s about’ – David Warner

David Warner recently at the start of the year 2024, announced his retirement from the Test and ODI format. He also puts his weight on being available for Australia in T20I, besides being part of various T20 leagues in the near future.

Warner’s successor in the Australia team, Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL 2024 by storm. The young batter, playing for Warner’s Delhi Capitals, ends the 17th edition of the T20 league with 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 234.04, besides celebrating four impressive half-centuries. Even though JFM hasn’t found a place in the T20 World Cup squad for Australia, he has been named among the travelling reserves for the national team.

David Warner praised McGurk’s free mindset and wish of trying to know more about the game and has backed him to earn a place when they tour England for a white-ball series in September.

‘The experience for him (at the T20 World Cup) will be great and being around the guys and the group where potentially I feel like he’ll probably go on that England tour in late August,”David Warner remarked in the same interview.

‘As a young kid, he understands what the game’s about, what it’s like to be around the group as a team player. He asks a lot of questions and he loves the game, which is great,’‘ David Warner concluded.

The 2021 T20 World Cup champions will their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, against Oman on June 6 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. At the same ground, two days later, they will take on their arch rivals England, which expects to be one of the thrilling contests of the tournament.