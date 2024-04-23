Mayank Yadav, the exciting 21-year-old pacer from Delhi, captured the imagination of the entire country thanks to his sheer pace and accuracy in the ongoing IPL 2024. Yadav is representing the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and has picked 6 wickets in 3 matches thus far.

He had made his IPL debut for LSG against Punjab Kings and rattled the PBKS batting with his speeds, where he bowled a delivery at 155.8 kmph. He finished as the Player of the Match for his three wickets in LSG’s commanding win.

In his next match for LSG against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mayank Yadav once again hurried batters like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell on his way to figures of 3/14 and another Player of the Match award in LSG’s win. In this match, he bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 thus far, clocking at 156.7 kph.

However, in his third match on April 7, Mayank could only bowl one over before going off the field. He has been out of action since then due to “soreness in the lower abdominal area”.

Morne Morkel reveals Mayank Yadav’s return date

On the eve of their return leg clash against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Morkel said Mayank had stayed back in Lucknow and is set to return against Rajasthan Royals. LSG will play RR on April 27 at home in Lucknow.

“He stayed behind in Lucknow just to give him that extra two or three days without travelling. He is with (assistant coach) Lance Klusener and the rest of the guys in Lucknow, training and getting ready. So I think, anything from the next game onwards, we’ll look to bring him back in,” Morkel told reporters.

Morkel said Mayank’s recent start in bowling showed good growth, with efforts now focused on consistently reaching 150 kmph.

“He’s coming along very nicely. We’re very happy with his progression. He started bowling three days ago, so for him, it’s just a matter of now, of course of him, the expectation is greater, (given) that he bowls every ball at 150 kmph. It’s just to get his body and his mind in that sort of state where he’s confident, running and bowling all four overs at a tight pace,” Morkel added.

LSG are 5th on the IPL 2024 points table with 4 wins from 7 games and 8 points to their name with an NRR of 0.123.