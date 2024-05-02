Even though Mumbai Indians (MI) have played one more game than the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024, before the MI vs KKR clash at the Wankhede Stadium, the hosts find themselves towards the south of the points table. KKR sits in the second position.

One of the reasons for KKR doing well in the powerplay of this IPL 2024, is their two openers. Phil Salt’s 253 runs in the nine innings is the second most runs during the powerplay, while Sunil Narine sits in the fourth position with 219 runs. Both have a strike rate of over 175.

However, both teams have their middle over dominance in common. Before the MI vs KKR clash, the former’s team strike rate of 148.89 is at during the seventh to the 15th over period, while KKR have the second-best middle-over strike rate of 148.56. Mumbai have managed the most runs in this duration with 804 runs in 10 innings, while the Knight Riders have the fifth-most runs (722) in this period.

Kolkata have lost the third least wickets (20) in this period, while the five-time champions have lost one more wickets. So, the question is where do they differ? In the middle overs is the answer, but with the ball in hand. Mumbai’s 10.01 economy in this period is the worst among all the ten teams, while KKR have gone for 8.56 runs per over in this period.

The two-time champions have also picked up the second-most wickets (26) in this duration, at the second-best bowling strike rate (18.69) of all the teams in this season. Before this MI vs KKR clash, they have also gone for the second lowest runs (693) in the nine-over period of the IPL 2024.

More than their batting, the middle-over struggle for the Mumbai Indians hides in their bowling.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

MI Info KKR 32 Matches Played 32 23 Won 09 09 Lost 23 00 No Result 00 232 Highest Score 210 67 Lowest Score 108

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The last fixture of the MI vs KKR clash also took place at the Wankhede. Batting first on a hot afternoon, the visitors put up 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the 104-run knock from Venkatesh Iyer. However, some individual performances, led by Ishan Kishan’s 25-ball 58-runs were enough to earn a comfortable five-wicket win for the Mumbai side.

Matches Played Matches Won by MI Matches Won by KKR No Result Previous Meeting 10 09 01 00 KKR won by five wickets.

MI vs KKR- Last 5 Encounters

In the last five MI vs KKR encounters, the Kolkata Knight Riders have inched past the Mumbai side with a 3-2 margin.

MI vs KKR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for MI: Rohit Sharma (924 runs)

Most runs for KKR: Suryakumar Yadav (523 runs)

Most wickets for MI: Jasprit Bumrah (20 wickets)

Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine (23 wickets)

