Sanju Samson was left out as out-of-favour India pacer Varun Aaron has come up with his 15-man India T20 World Cup 2024 squad on Star Sports.

As the deadline for declaring the 2024 T20 World Cup squads approaches, the selection committee and team management have been working hard to find the right combination. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would have a difficult time making this judgment.

On Saturday, he was in the Capital to watch the Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians. It is said that Agarkar had an informal talk with captain Rohit Sharma about the team.

According to cricket sources, several issues must be addressed before BCCI secretary Jay Shah convenes the meeting to disclose the 15-member team officially.

While the selectors are deciding between Sanju Samson and KL Rahul for the second wicketkeeper-batsman post, Aaron has already made his pick.

Varun Aaron goes with KL Rahul as second wicketkeeper; also picks Yuzvendra Chahal

Varun Aaron has decided to name KL Rahul as his second wicketkeeper, behind Rishabh Pant. He left out Sanju Samson, probably due to the fact that Rahul can manoeuvre spinners between in middle overs and is a backup opener as well.

Sanju’s omission by Aaron was surprising. Sanju Samson has continued to surprise the Rajasthan Royals with his remarkable hitting abilities, amassing 385 runs in 9 innings with a strike rate of 161.08. His ability to accelerate innings and provide consistency in the middle order has piqued interest, making him a strong contender for the wicket-keeping spot.

His other picks are quite obvious as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav are the top-order choices in the Indian squad. He has then picked Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh as the power hitters in the lower middle order.

For the all-rounders, Aaron has gone for Hardik Pandya as pace all-rounder, while Ravindra Jadeja is the spin all-rounder in the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal has made it into Varun Aaron’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, along with Kuldeep Yadav.

As for the pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh were the only three fast bowlers chosen by Aaron in his picks.

Varun Aaron’s India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian speedster @VarunAaron reveals his 15-man squad for India's #T20WorldCup challenge! Who do you think should get the #VisaToWorldCup? 👀 It’s your time to shine & voice your choice! ✨ Participate in the biggest opinion poll ever on our social media handles till 1st May,… pic.twitter.com/MivNrxUBOZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2024

