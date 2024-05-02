IPL 2024: MI vs KKR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 51

The 51st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is expected to be a high-scoring thriller. In the MI vs KKR clash, the visitors will have a huge opportunity to get near the playoff spot of the competition.

Kolkata finished the last season in 2023 in the seventh position with six wins. They had a decent beginning in that tournament with a couple of wins in the first three affairs, before they engaged with four successive defeats.

Once they lost those four back-to-back games, KKR was always behind the eighth ball in the points table and was playing catch-up in the points table. Even though they gained three victories in the next four games, the margin of those victories was never going to be enough.

With their defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KKR ended the high on a low note. But this year, going into the MI vs KKR encounter, they began on a positive note with four wins in the first six games. And because one of those wins against Delhi Capitals (DC) came by a 106-run margin, they were so ahead in the net run rate (NRR), that even eight wins in this IPL will be enough for them to qualify.

Mumbai finished fourth in the points table in IPL 2023. The best thing for them was to start on a high, with four wins in the first six games. And the best part was whenever they got a win, it came either on back-to-back junctures or by a decent margin.

However, going into this MI vs KKR clash in this IPL 2024, the hosts didn’t start well, and most of their losses came at a good margin, which kept on pushing them towards the south of the points table.

Tilak Verma, who has 343 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 153.81, is the only MI batter in the top 15 high-scorers of IPL 2024, while in the bowling, the combination of taking wickets and going for few runs to keep pressure on the opponents only belongs to Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2024: MI vs KKR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 51

When will MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51 begin?

The 51st encounter of the IPL 2024 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at 7:30 pm IST on May 02, 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch the MI vs KKR IPL match on TV?

The Disney Star made a successful winning bid of 23,75 crore for the television rights of the IPL, in the five years between 2023 to 2027. So, in India, the MI vs KKR IPL battle will be displayed on the Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the MI vs KKR IPL match online in India?

Viacom18, on the other hand, pocketed the digital rights of the IPL for the same five-year duration for a huge price of INR 20,500 crore. This means that the MI vs KKR fixture will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.

