Mumbai Indians (MI) love the MI vs KKR clashes. With 23 wins in 32 encounters, the five-time champions have a huge hand over the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have shown special performances in this IPL 2024 to turn the table.

One of the reasons behind the contrasting positions in the points table of both these sides is how they have batted in the first six overs. Mumbai Indians have a team strike rate of 151.67 in in this period with 546 runs in 10 innings. However, in this process, they have lost the second most wickets (19) in this duration.

This issue means the middle order has been exposed in most of the occasions before the new ball. Their average of 28.74 so far, going into the MI vs KKR encounter, is the second lowest of all the ten teams in the first six overs of the IPL 2024.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have the exact opposite story. Their 172.53 team strike rate is the second-best in this season, while they have notched up the third most runs (559) in this period.

Given they have lost just 11 wickets in the powerplay before the MI vs KKR battle, which is the lowest number of wickets a team has lost in this IPL 2024, KKR have been able to keep the firepower for the backend of the innings.

Match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Date & Time Friday, May 03, 7:30 pm (IST) Live Broadcast & Streaming Details Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App and Website

MI vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has worked in the favor of the batters, as the high-scoring games have been a normal trend in this season. However, with the Arabian Sea near the ground, the new ball tends to swing for the first two to three overs. The batters can trust the bounce easily, for playing the big shots.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 32 Mumbi Indians Won 23 Kolkata Knight Riders Won 09 No Result 00 First Played April 29, 2008 Last Played April 16, 2023

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk.), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Sub: Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Harshit Rana, who has been fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct, won’t be available for this MI vs KKR encounter.

Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk.), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI vs KKR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma could be the best batter in the MI vs KKR counter at the Wankhede Stadium. In eight innings against KKR in this ground, the former Mumbai captain has smashed 214 IPL runs at a strike rate of 124 with a couple of fifties. However, he has 1040 IPL runs in 31 IPL innings over KKR.

Best Bowler Prediction: Sunil Narine

Even on the flat surface of the ground, Sunil Narine has 13 IPL wickets in the 12 MI vs KKR clash in Wankhede Stadium. His economy in 54.1 overs is just 6.74 with the best figures of 4/15.

MI vs KKR Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the records, MI should be in the winning side. But with the current form, it’s the best chance for the Kolkata Knight Riders to get the better of the hosts in the MI vs KKR clash.