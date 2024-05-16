The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) love playing against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the MI vs LSG clashes with a winning margin of 4-1 in their five games. In the reverse fixture of these two teams in Lucknow, the hosts got over the line with four-wickets in hand.

The Mumbai Indians have done a decent job in the powerplay with the bat in hand, as their strike rate of 144.44 is the fifth highest in the tournament before the MI vs LSG encounter. They have notched up 676 runs in 13 innings, at an average of 27.04.

Mumbai have lost the second most wickets (28) inside the first six overs in their batting, besides smashing the fifth most sixes (35) of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, going into the MI vs LSG fixture. The five-time champions have smocked the third worst boundary hitting side with 78 fours in this season.

For the Lucknow Super Giants, they have been going through a very tough season in the batting department. And it’s quite clear in the records book. Before the MI vs LSG face-off, They have the second worst strike rate of 131.20 as a team, scoring 614 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.58. Their lack of power-hitting in the first six overs put so much pressure on the following batters.

The Super Giants have notched up 24 sixes in this period, which stands around the middle of all the ten franchises. The 72 boundaries coming off the blade of this franchise is the second worst of all the participating teams in the IPL 2024.

For Mumbai Indians, it’s a gam to avoid the wooden spoon, while for Lucknow, who are almost knocked out of the IPL 2024, could keep them alive with a huge victory.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 05 Mumbai Indians Won 01 Lucknow Super Giants Won 04 No Result 00 First Played April 16, 2022 Last Played April 30, 2024

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj/Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Sub: Kwena Maphaka

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Impact Sub: Ayush Badoni.

MI vs LSG Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has a superb record playing at the Wankhede Stadium, with 579 runs in 11 innings at an average of 72.4 and a strike rate of 149.2 with four 50s and two centuries. Rahul hasn’t in god in the last few of the IPL 2024, having made 465 runs so far at a strike rate of 136.36, but he will look end the season on a high.

Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been in superb touch in this IPL with 20 wickets at an economy of only 6.48. At the Wankhede, the India pacer has nailed 50 wickets at an economy of 7.50, and he could end the season with another match winning figure.

MI vs LSG Match Winner Prediction

With both teams going through a tough phase, it’s tough to draw a line, but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will start as a favorites to come on top.