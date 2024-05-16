Both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are coming into the MI vs LSG face-off after their 18-run defeat and 19-run lose against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals respectively. Even though the Mumbai side are knocked out of the IPL 2024, the Super Giants will have a thin chance if they win the last game by a huge margin.

In the middle overs (7-15), Mumbai Indians have the third highest strike rate of 146.30, notching up 1027 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.23. They have lost the joint fourth-most wickets (30) in this period going into the MI vs LSG affair, while smashing the fifth most sixes (48) in this duration.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the fourth worst strike rate of 137.18, with 963 runs in 13 innings of the middle overs in this IPL 2024. The issue for them is losing wickets at a cluster in this period. With the back of their 33 players in this session, Lucknow have lost the joint fourth most wickets in this time frame with 33 scalps. They have smashed the third worst sixes (38) in this period of the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG Playing 11- Match 67

The form of Rohit Sharma after the first half of the tournament has been a concern not only for the Mumbai Indians but also for the Lucknow Super Giants.

MI’s Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma began the 17th season of the IPL in an exciting way, but suddenly his form went down the hill at the second half of the competition. In the last seven innings of the 2024 season, Rohit has notched up 88 runs in seven innings at an average of 12.6 and a strike rate of 104.8.

Ishan Kishan too started in quite phenomenal way in this season, but he too has been going through such an inconsistent form with a sting of low scores. The left-handed batter has smashed 306 runs at a strike rate of 153 before the MI vs LSG affair, while Suryakumar Yadav has looked in his old fashion with 345 runs at a strike rate of nearly 170. Tilak Verma has been a real positive for Mumbai before the MI vs LSG encounter with 416 runs at a strike rate of nearly 150.

When it comes to the bowling department, there is only one name that stays at the top of the table- Jasprit Bumrah, who has 20 wickets at an economy of 6.48. Except that there is no one to give him a shoulder, while their captain Hardik Pandya’s form too has been a real struggle for them.

MI’s line-up vs LSG: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thusara, Ankush Kamboj. (Impact Player: Naman Dhir)

LSG’s Playing 11:

Going into the MI vs LSG clash, the Super Giants captain KL Rahul has smashed 465 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 136.36, with three half-centuries. Quinton de Kock’s form too hasn’t been decent with a low strike rate.

The only good player for them before the MI vs LSG clash has been the left-handed West Indies player, Nicholas Pooran, who has smashed 424 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of nearly 170 with a couple of fifties. Marcus Stoinis too has done a decent job with 360 runs at a strike rate of close to 150.

In the bowling, there is too much struggle, with no bowler among the top 20 wicket-takers of the competition. Their best bowler of the tournament is Naveen-ul-Haq with 12 scalps at an economy of close to 10. Yash Thakur, even after 11 wickets have gone for an economy of 11.32.

LSG’s line-up vs MI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan (Impact Sub: Ayush Badoni).

The MI vs LSG affair in the 67th game of the IPL 2024 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17, 2024.