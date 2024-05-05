The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did an excellent job of holding their nerve for the vital one-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), coming into the MI vs SRH clash. If they gain victory in this encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, then they will cement their place among the top four.

However, a little bit of poor fielding has cost them in many moments in this IPL 2024. In the last game against RR, they looked a little confused in the outfield, throwing the ball at the wrong ends of the crease on many occasions towards the end.

Going into the MI vs SRH encounters, Mumbai Indians have not just turned up in this tournament. Whether it’s their batting or their bowling, except Jasprit Bumrah, none of the players have stood up on their performance before the MI vs SRH face-off. It was quite crazy how their captain Hardik Pandya used his resources in the field, in those crunch situations.

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Playing 11- Match 55

The biggest miss for the Mumbai Indians in this season has been someone taking the responsibility. It was quite bizarre how they couldn’t plan their 170-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, going into the MI vs SRH encounter.

MI Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma made a fabulous start in the IPL 2024, with 261 runs in the first six matches at an average of 52.2 and a strike rate of 167.3. Since then, his performance has dropped down so much, with only 65 runs coming in his five face-offs, at an average of 13, and a strike rate of 118.1.

Ishan Kishan has managed 257 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 150.29, but he too has struggled in this latter half of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch and slowly is getting his mojo back with 232 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of close to 170.

The only positive for them in the batting department is Tilak Verma, who has collected 347 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of over 151, with three fifty-plus scores. In the bowling section, it’s all about Jasprit Bumrah. An economy of 6.50 in 43.5 overs with 17 wickets at an average of around 16 is nothing just crazy.

Gerald Coetzee has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings but his economy of 10.17 never helps the team in the middle phase of the game. The lack of wickets for their spinners hasn’t helped them either as is the form of their captain H Pandya, whose eight wickets have come at 11 economy.

MI’s line-up vs SRH: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kisha (wk,), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah. (Impact Sub: Nuwan Thushara)

SRH Playing 11:

Every piece of the puzzle has been kept in the right place for the Hyderabad side. Travis Head has managed 396 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of around 194, while Abhishek Sharma has gained 315 in 10 innings at a strike rate of 208.60. Heinrich Klassen too has notched up 337 runs at a strike rate of 189.32.

With the ball in hand, Thangarasu Natarajan is the highest wicket-taker for SRH with 15 scalps in eight innings at an economy of 8.96, while Pat Cummins has done a special job in the captaincy and breaking the partnership at the crucial juncture of the game with 12 scalps at an economy of 9.05.

SRH’s line-up vs MI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Sub: T Natarajan)

The MI vs SRH fixture will happen on May 06, 2024, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.