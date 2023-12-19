IPL 2024: Not Pat Cummins Or Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult Wants These Three Players To Be Part Of Rajasthan Royals Team

Star New Zealand pacer Trent Boult wants his IPL side Rajasthan Royals to sign Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand, as well as Australian wicketkeeper-battler Josh Inglis, in the IPL 2024 auction. Sanju Samson-led side has one of the most settled units in the Indian Premier League and would be keen to add a few gun players to their team in the IPL auction.

The Royals have Rs 14.50 crore available in the IPL 2024 auction and may sign up to eight players, with three slots reserved for foreign players. The Sanju Samson-led side proceeded to the IPL finals in 2022, but failed to put on a fighting show in 2023 and therefore did not qualify for the finals.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is an integral member of Rajasthan Royals wants his IPL franchise to pick two of his Kiwis teammates Rachin Ravindra And Daryl Mitchell in the auction alongside Australian wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis.

Josh Inglis played for Australia in 10 ODI World Cup 2023 matches in India, followed by a five-match T20I series in which he scored a century in the first T20I. Inglis joining RR would make sense because he plays in the middle of the order alongside keeping wickets, and RR needs a No. 4 batter who can finish the game alongside Shimron Hetymer.

In addition to Inglis, Boult wants the Royals to sign Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand’s ODI World Cup squad in 2023. Rachin Ravindra, who scored 578 runs in this year’s ODI World Cup, will be auctioned off for the first time in IPL history, while Mitchell will play for the Royals in the cash-rich competition’s 2022 season.

Many Cricket pundits have lauded Rachin Ravindra’s amazing performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. Despite being in the early stages of his International career, the adolescent has already impressed everyone with his ability to play successfully for the team, keep his cool under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.

The Rajasthan Royals boast a well-balanced top order that includes Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Sanju Samson. They have two very experienced spin bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin alongside Adam Zampa and among pacers, they have Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, and Avesh Khan, who was traded from the Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Devdutt Padikkal.