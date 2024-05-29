In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Jasprit Bumrah bowled with pace and aggression, besides bringing his variation to fox the opponent batters. He didn’t finish the tournament as the highest wicket-taker to earn the purple cap, but his accuracy was unmatchable with any other bowler in the competition.

Whether the Mumbai Indians needed to break a partnership or dry up the run flowing, the only call was for Jasprit Bumrah, who would come and do his job almost instantly. The leader of India’s pace bowling attack has shown how ruthless he could be in any phase of the innings.

Whether it’s about coming in the powerplay with the new ball, or with the old ball in the middle overs, or at the death to make sure the team won’t let the opposition to score free runs, Jasprit Bumrah has shown all the tricks.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc’s Away Swinger Gets ‘Ball Of The Tournament’ Honour From Matthew Hayden

Legendary Australia pacer, Brett Lee feels that apart from India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all the other pacers are finding it so touch to execute a perfect yorker, especially at the death overs.

He also mentioned how crucial his delivery could prove to be under pressure, when the game starts to drift away. Given it’s a generation of high-scoring in this format of the game, the yorkers need to be executed perfectly, otherwise it could prove to be a half-volley.

‘On a general rule, other than (Jasprit Bumrah), we haven’t seen enough fast bowlers nailing their yorkers recently. I want to see fast bowlers bowl more yorkers. I still don’t reckon they execute yorkers at the death,” Brett Lee expressed during the launch of the ‘Legends Intercontinental T20 League.

The veteran also empathized on how these yorkers have consistently brought the bowling team back in the game, as the batters have an average strike rate of less than 100 against these type of balls. However, he praises those he has brought the innovation to scoop these deliveries of late.

‘I’m all for batters smoking ball all over, but there has got to be something for the bowlers too. I’m not asking for a green top, where teams bowled out for 110, because that’s not good for cricket either. You want a good total, I think. Anywhere around that 185 mark to 230 is a good score. We’ve seen scores of 265, 270, 277. It’s really hard because most bowlers now are going for 45 to 50 off their four overs.’ The 47-year-old remarked.

Jasprit Bumrah finished the IPL 2024 season, with 20 wickets in 13 innings, at an economy of only 6.48, while being smocked for at an average of 16.80, to return with a best figure of 5/21, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Jaffer Feels Rohit Sharma Should Not Open

The former bowler also feels that David Warner has all the rights to retired on his own ways, after the T20 World Cup 2024.

‘David Warner has earned that right to go out on his own terms. And if things don’t happen for whatever reason, then he (Jake Fraser-McGurk) is there to take part,” The New South Wales (NSW) bowler said.

JFM earned so much reputation at the start of his career, with a breath-taking IPL 2024, where he notched up 330 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 234.04, with four fifties, but Brett Lee feels that the team management and the selectors should be patient with him and not rush his career.