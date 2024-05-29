With the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, id sue to begin in two to three days, the Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, has already reached New York, and have started their practice session.

The inaugural champions of the tournament in the 2007 edition announced a 15-member squad, as both they put much priority on their experienced players like Rohit and Virat Kohli, in the batting department.

Rohit Sharma is the fourth highest run-getter the history of the tournament, with 963 runs in 36 innings at an average of 34.49 and a strike rate of 127.88, besides smashing nine fifties. Kohli, on the other hand, is the highest run-getter of the competition with 1141 runs at an average of 81.50, and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 half-centuries.

‘Rohit Sharma plays spin really well so…’ – Wasim Jaffer

Rohit Sharma’s record at the top of the order has been quite phenomenal, given how aggressive he could be against the new ball in the powerplay (1-6) overs. No matter, which bowler comes into the attack, if the veteran finds his mojo, he could destroy any bowling line-up on any given day.

The Mumbai-born batter has smashed 3974 T20I runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of around 140 in 151 games. It’s quite exceptional that he has celebrated 29 half-centuries and five hundreds.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer however, feels that going into the T20 World Cup, India should look to open with Virat Kohli and young left-hand batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the India captain’s great technique against the spinners will be so beneficial for the them.

‘(Virat) Kohli and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit (Sharma) & SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) should bat 3 and 4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn’t be a concern,” The former India opener wrote in his ‘X’ handle.

When it comes to batting in the opening position, Rohit has smashed 3493 T20I runs in 81 games at an average of 32.3 and a strike rate of 142.1, with five centuries and 24 fifties.

India’s former all-format captain Virat Kohli has nailed 400 T20I runs in five innings at an average of 57.1, at a strike rate of 161.3, with two fifties and a best score of 122 against Afghanistan, while opening the innings. However, when it comes to batting at his favorable number three position, the Delhi-born has fired up with 3076 T20I runs at a strike rate of 135.3, and an average of 54.9, with 32 half-centuries.

When it comes to batting at number three, Rohit Sharma hasn’t batted much as he has smashed 127 T20I runs in those games at a strike rate of 142.7, with a couple of fifties, along with a best score of 60. While he has played only eight times at the number four positions, to score 188 runs at a strike rate of 122.9, as his best score of 79 came at the Kensington Oval against Australia.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in superb touch going into the tournament as he has already creamed 502 T20I runs at a strike rate of 161.93, besides celebrating four fifties and one century. He will also give the left-right option in the opening stand with whoever he opens, whether its Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

India will play their one and only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 01, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where they will begin their campaign on June 05, against Ireland.