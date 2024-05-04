If one goes by the recent record, then the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are way ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with four successive wins in the PBKS vs CSK encounters. In overall, both teams have a head-to-head number of 15-14, slightly towards the Super Kings.

When it comes to the skill of taking wickets in the first six overs of the game, both teams have done a terrible job with the new ball in hand. Punjab Kings have taken the least wickets (11) in the powerplay, while the Chennai side sits at number eight among the ten franchises with 13 scalps in 10 innings each.

Even though, both haven’t got the wickets they liked, quite surprisingly, they have kept the batters in check in freeing their arms. Punjab have the second-best economy of 8.70 in 10 innings, while Chennai are fourth-best in this department with an economy of 9.13. Before the PBKS vs CSK clash, the runners-up from the 2014 season have gone for the third least sixes (15) in this period, while the five-time champions have gone for 22 sixes, the fourth most of the league so far.

One of the reasons for Punjab’s dry wickets in the first six overs of this IPL 2024 is the form of Arshdeep Singh, who has taken just five wickets in this duration, at an economy of 8.65 in seven innings. The consistency of his line and length hasn’t been the same, and he hasn’t progressed much in the last few years too.

Also Read: ‘The Freedom Has Allowed MS Dhoni..’- Gautam Gambhir Reveals Secret Behind CSK’s Planning

For the Chennai side, Deepak Chahar hasn’t looked in his prime touch. Injury has become his best friend, and he seems to have lost a bit of swing with just five wickets in eight innings with an economy of 8.31. Before the PBKS vs CSK encounter, none of these teams could afford a single slip at this juncture.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 29 Punjab Kings Won 14 Chennai Super Kings Won 15 No Result 00 First Played April 19, 2024 Last Played May 01, 2024

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada.

PBKS Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings

Mustafizur Rahman won’t be available for the rest of the IPL 2024 because of the national duties. Tushar Deshpande has flu, while both Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana have gone back to Sri Lanka for visa issues, and their availability isn’t sure too. Deepak Chahar won’t be available in this PBKS vs CSK game because of injury.

CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane/Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar

Impact Sub: Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary.

Also Read: ‘T Natarajan Could Have Been In The T20 World Cup Team’- Sunil Gavaskar

PBKS vs CSK Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Jonny Bairstow

After a tough start in this tournament, Jonny Bairstow has found his mojo back and looked in supreme touch since his return. His 46-run knock in 30 balls against CSK before this PBKS vs CSK was instrumental behind the former’s win, along with his 108* at the Eden Gardens. He could look to smash the ball in every part of the ground on a flat Dharamsala surface.

Best Bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh

Even though he has 13 wickets in 10 innings, the left-arm pacers’ high economy of 10.01 hardly allows the PVKS team to put pressure on the opposition. Dharamsala often provides the new ball bowler a chance to swing the ball. Arshdeep Singh, in this process, could be a valuable asset to the game.

PBKS vs CSK Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form of both the teams before the PBKS vs CSK face-off, the hosts are expected to come on top in this game.