The current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, after a few high-scoring encounters, have come back to its normal of low-scoring affairs. The PBKS vs CSK clash could offer the fans a chance to enjoy classic batting and swing bowling in the mountains of Dharamsala.

Without a shade of doubt, teams need to end their innings on a high in the death overs. Both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have done a decent job with the bat in the last five overs. The five-time champions have a strike rate of 184.53, while Punjab have an economy of 174.42, and both find themselves in the middle of the ten teams.

Chennai Super Kings have cracked 35 sixes in this period going into the PBKS vs CSK clash, while the Punjab side have managed 33 sixes. Both teams haven’t lost many wickets too at this juncture, as the five-time champions have lost only 15 wickets, while Punjab have seen the back of their 20 batters.

In the case of their bowling in the death overs, CSK have an economy of 10.50, which is the best among all the ten teams. While the Punjab Kings have the third-worst economy of 11.75 in this duration.

Chennai have gone for only 21 sixes in the last five overs, which allows them to finish on a high, and also hardly offers any momentum to the opponent sides. Punjab Kings however have been smashed for 33 sixes in this process, which is the third worst of the competition before the PBKS vs CSK affair.

Even after these many struggles, the Punjab Kings have taken 35 wickets in 10 innings at the death overs, the most among all the teams in this IPL 2024, while CSK have picked up only 20 wickets in this span. If the Punjab Kings could dry the runs more in the death overs, they would be challenging many teams with the old ball in hand.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs CSK Weather And Pitch Report- Match 53

According to AccuWeather, the afternoon temperature on the PBKS vs CSK clash will be around 23°C. The cloud cover of 57% means the new ball will be swinging, while the 60% precipitation points to a few showers during the game. Given the game will be in the afternoon, Dew is not expected to play a role.

PBKS vs CSK Weather Report Temperature 23°C Weather Forecast Partly Sunny and a couple of showers Dew Point 04°C Humidity Level 30%

PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report

The average first innings score in this ground has been around 200, last year. With not many IPL games being played here, the sample size is so low. The conditions are expected to help the seamers always at any stage of the game.

In 11 T20s in Dharamsala so far, teams batting second have won 54.5% of those, which is six encounters, while the rest have been won by the teams batting first.

As expected, the fast bowlers have an economy of just 7.5 in T20s at this ground before the PBKS vs CSK clash, while the leg spinners have gone for an economy of just over seven. The off-spinners too have been smashed for runs around the 7.5-mark.

Shaun Marsh is the highest run-getter in IPL on this ground with 334 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 142.75. In the bowling department, Piyush Chawal, not surprisingly a spinner, is the leading wicket-taker in these conditions with 13 scalps at an economy of just over seven.