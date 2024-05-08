In the previous game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the home side Punjab Kings (PBKS) fell short by 28-run in the 168-run chase against Chennai Super Kings. In the coming PBKS vs RCB evening clash, will the captain elect to bat on winning the toss?

The Bengaluru side have the upper hand in the death overs (16-20) with the highest strike rate of 195.19 in this period, as they have collected 527 runs in 10 innings of this tournament. Punjab, on the other hand, find themselves in the penultimate position with a strike rate of 171.24.

RCB have nailed 37 sixes in the last five overs of the IPL 2024, while Punjab have been really close with 35 before the PBKS vs RCB encounter. Bengaluru have lost 23 wickets in 10 innings of this tournament, while Punjab have seen the back of 21 players in this duration.

With the ball in hand, both teams have been really close in their poor performances. The visitors have gone for an economy of 11.51 in the death overs, whereas PBKS have an economy of 11.59 in 11 innings of the period. The hosts have conceded 36 sixes in the period, and quite surprisingly, the Bengaluru team have given away 26 in this period.

Going into the PBKS vs RCB encounter, the Punjab side have picked up the most wickets (39) in the last five overs of the IPL 2024, while the Bengaluru side is at the bottom of the section with only 15 scalps in this duration.

With the small ground in HPCA in Dharamsala, the ball is expected to be travelling around the globe during the PBKS vs RCB fixture.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RCB Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 58

The evening temperature in Dharamsala during the game, according to the AccuWeather reports, are expected to be around 20°c with a humidity level of 44%. Dew may not play a role during the PBKS vs RCB affair, which is great news for the bowlers of both teams.

PBKS vs RCB Pitch Report

Not many T20s have been organized on this ground, which means the sample size is quite little. The average T20 score in the first innings on this ground is around 170 in recent times.

Quite surprisingly, in the three T20s in the IPL at this ground in the last 10 years, have seen two successful defenses, while one team has a chase of the score.

The leg-spinners have enjoyed bowling on this surface, with an economy of around 7.75, while the fast bowlers have traveled for a huge economy of over 9.5-mark. The small dimension towards the square of the ground means the short balls have been smashed for sixes regularly.

Liam Livingstone played a 94-run knock in the last IPL against the Delhi Capitals on this ground. Rahul Chahr will come into this PBKS vs RCB clash with 3/23 in four overs against CSK in the last game, and has four wickets in three innings at an economy of 7.37.