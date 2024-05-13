Rajat Patidar top-scored for his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and helped them win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 12. The IPL 2024 match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Invited to bat first, RCB scored 187/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was the top scorer with 52 off 32 balls, while Will Jacks (41 off 29), Cameron Green (32* off 24), and Virat Kohli (27 off 13) all contributed significantly with the bat.

Rasikh Salam was DC’s most effective bowler, taking two wickets while surrendering 23 runs in three overs. Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) also returned with a few wickets in his four overs.

In response, Delhi’s innings collapsed for a mere 140 in 19.1 overs. Six of the players in the lineup scored in the single digits, indicating a listless batting performance. Akshar Patel led the way for DC, batting 57 from 39 balls.

Yash Dayal was the highlight of the bowlers for RCB, taking three wickets and allowing 20 runs in 3.1 overs. Lockie Ferguson (2/23), Cameron Green (1/19), and Mohammed Siraj (1/33) all returned with strong bowling performances.

“You’d think that’s Kohli” – Brett Lee on Rajat Patidar’s cover drive



Brett Lee, a former Australian cricketer, compared one of Rajat Patidar’s cover drives to that of Virat Kohli, praising the precision with which it was hit. Patidar resumed his good form against the Delhi Capitals, scoring his fifth half-century of the season to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Lee said that if someone was watching the highlights, they would think it was a shot from Virat Kohli. Bangalore though couldn’t exploit Patidar’s quick half-century to the optimum.

“Well, the other thing, too, is that if you’re just flicked on your device, you’d think that’s Kohli right away. It’s his 5th 50 this season, you know, we know he’s played Tests, but it took him a while to get going. But the great thing is that that cover drive he played that when we were on air commentating about I mean, that is as good as it gets,” Lee said on JioCinema.

Patidar had a poor start to IPL 2024, coming off the heels of a disappointing India vs England Test series. However, he had to brush aside his bad touch as the middle-order lethargy was causing Bangalore to lose games.

Patidar has taken on the role of Glenn Maxwell in the middle overs, attacking spinners with ease and hitting over 20 sixes against spin in the IPL 2024. He has 320 runs in 13 matches, with a strike rate of 179.78.

Also Read: That Would Leave You A Bit Exposed: Stuart Broad Predicted England’s Test Bowling Without James Anderson