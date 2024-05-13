England’s opening Test of the 2024 summer at Lord’s against the West Indies will be the last International game for James Anderson, who has decided to call time on his potential 188 Tests that ran for 21 long years.

Speaking on the latest show on ‘Sky Sports Cricket Podcast’, Anderson’s old-time friend in the field, Stuart Broad feels that the retirement of the experienced England pacer could leave a hole in the side.

“England could easily go into a Test match this summer with a very, very inexperienced bowling group,”Stuart Broad said in the podcast.

‘Encourage them to communicate out there’ – Stuart Broad

Jimmy Anderson picked up his 700th Test wicket in Dharamsala during England’s last Test against India, while Broad hung up his shoes at the end of the last home summer during the final Ashes Tests at the Kia Oval in London.

“If you don’t play a (Chris) Woakes, Mark Wood has a rest and there’s no Jimmy Anderson, you could have three seamers and a spinner out there potentially with 20 caps between them,” Stuart Broad who ended with 604 Test wickets in 167 Tests noted.

“With no news on when England’s Test captain Ben Stokes could bowl, it would become ‘quite scary as a Test Captain’ to handle a few situations. But that could leave you a bit exposed. There’s only one way to find out with bowlers, and that’s to give them a go,” Stuart Broad feared.

The veteran seeks the winning mindset from the England camp, and also wants the management to encourage the players in having a healthy communication, and try to solve the problems during a Test match.

‘Ultimately, we might look at this summer as India not coming, or a really good South Africa team, but Sri Lanka and the West Indies are capable of beating England, without doubt – we saw the West Indies at the Gabba,” Stuart Broad, who have best Test bowling figures of 8/15 at the Trent Bridge against Australia back in 2015, explained.

“But England will have the mindset they should be winning six Test matches.’ With the style of play they’ve been operating with, and the quality of player England have got, there’s no doubt England’s goal will be to win all six,” Broad advised in the podcast.

“If you set that goal, you need to pick a bowling attack you think could take 20 wickets as well,” he continued.

The former fast bowler want England to pick a perfect Test bowling unit to win the Test match, rather than gifting the new players a few Test caps.

“Ultimately, you don’t learn unless you’re thrown in” – Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad also spoke about the talents that’s waiting to get the opportunities to win games in England shirt, while feeling the future won’t be that easy for the country’s pacers.

“I think exposure for some bowlers now is really important, because there’s talent out there,” Broad expressed.

The bowlers like Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson who have a few Test matches under their belt need to raise their hands, along with Gus Atkinson or Josh Tongue who have been doing well in the county games.

“Brydon Carse up at Durham has shown some good potential and has attributes to play Test match cricket.’ Broad touched upon the upcoming stars.

“Quick, tall and can certainly bat as well. Jamie Overton has struggled with injuries but shown promise as well.”

He feels that all of these England players need to adjust their training a little but a few tours would eventually shape them well in a couple of years’ time.

“Working on different things in the nets, run-ups – I think Jimmy worked on a new run-up at 41,” Broad praised his England opening bowling partner. “I certainly changed mine in 2019 and I was 33/34. We always had that mindset you had to keep improving.”

England will take on in a three-match Test series against the West Indies at Lord’s, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston. They will then face Sri Lanka in August and September for another three-match series.