Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The RCB vs CSK clash will take place on May 18, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

In a virtual knockout game of the IPL 2024, the winner of the clash will make their way to the playoff of the league. RCB are coming into this affair on the back of their 47-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th season of the tournament. Before the RCB vs CSK encounter, the home side is in the seventh position with six wins in 13 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.387.

The ‘Play Bold’ army made a very poor start in the competition with one solitary win in their first eight games of the season, as few of those losses came by a strong margin to drop their net run rate by a huge punch. However, they turned the table with five consecutive victories, one of which came against the Gujarat Titans, while another win in the RCB vs CSK affair in the last league game by 18 runs or more, while in chasing, it would be 11 balls or more to spare will take them over the line.

Chennai began on a positive note with two successive home victories, before losing the track in the middle. The journey for the defending champions this season has been quite inconsistent, as they won five of their home game in seven encounters, which is a decent record to have. But the defeat in the away clashes hammered them. They are coming into this RCB vs CSK game after a five-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals.

For Chennai, the equation is quite simple for the RCB vs CSK head-to-head. They need to win, or even if they lose, they need to ensure they don’t lose by 18 runs or more, while if they are defending, then they shouldn’t lose with 11 or more balls to spare to keep an eye on the net run rate. On the flip side of the coin, a washout in the RCB vs CSK face-off will take them into the top four of the league stage.

RCB vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th Match : Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets.

: Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. 11th Match : Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets.

: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. 12th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs. 13th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

CSK

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th Match : Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. 11th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. 12th Mach : Lost to Gujarat Titans by 35 runs.

: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 35 runs. 13th Match: Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

RCB vs CSK Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

RCB Impact Sub: Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Richard Gleeson.

CSK Impact Sub: Shivam Dube, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane.