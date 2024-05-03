Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have beaten each other twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fifth RCB vs GT clash of the IPL history will provide the chance for one of these teams to go ahead.

The Titans have done a good job in the first six overs when it comes to picking up wickets. They have 19 scalps in the 10 innings of the period with an economy of 9.17.

It’s quite surprising that they have collected the most wickets in this duration, but their economy is on the average side. It indicates how even after regular wickets of the opponent with the new ball, they have leaked consistent runs, before the RCB vs GT affair.

The exact opposite story belongs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have the second lowest wickets (12) in the powerplay, with an economy of 10.37, the third highest in this tournament. They have also been smashed for the most sixes (34) in this time, whereas Gujarat conceding 24 over boundaries sits in the middle rank of all the ten teams.

Bowling dots in the powerplay is another vital aspect of bowling with the new ball. The more the dot balls are, the more the pressure mounts over the batters, and in an attempt to play a few free shots, they attempt the mistakes. Bengaluru have the third-lowest dot balls (146) in the first six overs of the IPL 2024 going into the RCB vs GT clash.

The main reason behind this struggle for RCB is the form of Mohammad Siraj, who has grabbed only six wickets in nine innings at an economy of 9.50.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 04 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won 02 Gujarat Titans Won 02 No Result 00 First Played April 30, 2022 Last Played April 28, 2024

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Impact Sub: Suyash Prabhudessai.

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha/Matthew Wade (wk.), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed/Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

GT Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier.

RCB vs GT Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

Kohli was unbeaten on 70 runs in the last game against GT in this season. In M. Chinnaswamy, Kohli has smashed 2924 IPL runs in 83 innings at a strike rate of 141.7. When it comes to batting against this opponent, Kohli has an average of 151 with 302 runs and a strike rate of 142.5. He would be looking for another cracking knock in this RCB vs GT battle.

Best Bowler Prediction: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan went for 0/51 in these four overs of the last game against RCB. This was quite unlikely of his skill, where he was smashed for 29 runs in an over. However, he could make a brilliant comeback in this game. At this high-scoring ground, the leg-spinner has taken five wickets in four IPL games at an economy of just 7.57.

RCB vs GT Match Winner Prediction

Both teams are average throughout the season. RCB have shown some excellence in their last two wins, but they are back in Chinnaswamy, and the chasing side is expected to have a huge favor for this face-off.