Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The RCB vs GT clash will take place on May 04, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The hosts began the 17th season of the competition with a defeat against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), before tasting a victory over the Punjab Kings. From thereon, it took them exactly a month before gaining their second win in the IPL 2024.

In between, RCB lost six consecutive games, most of which were by a huge margin. The scenario of their two games against Kolkata Knight Riders was different from each other. The home game saw them getting blown away for a comfortable seven-wicket victory for the visitors, who in the reverse leg held their nerve for a one-run win.

However, they had a very good comeback in this tournament with two back-to-back wins, one of which was the reverse fixture of the RCB vs GT clash. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten 70 runs, but Will Jacks stole the limelight with his 41-ball 100*-run knock.

Gujarat Titans have been going through a very inconsistent tournament. Going into this RCB vs GT clash in their 11th game of the season, the 2022 champions are yet to win two successive games. After most of their losses, they have tasted two consecutive defeats, which never allowed them to get the momentum in this tournament.

RCB, who are at the bottom of the table, can’t afford a single defeat in the IPL 2024, and still may not be able to quality. While eighth-ranked Gujarat could think of an unbeaten journey from this RCB vs GT encounter, to have a chance in this IPL 2024.

RCB vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets.

GT:

1st Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets.

RCB vs GT Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal.

RCB Impact Sub: Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk.), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

GT Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Manav Suthar.