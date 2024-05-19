In the last RR vs KKR fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) earned a nervy two-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, thanks to the unbeaten special century from Jos Buttler. With a 14-14 margin, both teams are equal on each other.

Bowling in the middle overs (7-15) depends on how good the spinners are on the respective teams. And Kolkata is quite ahead of all the other teams thanks to the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. Before the RR vs KKR clash, the KKR side have an economy of 8.47 in the middle overs, getting smashed for 915 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21.79.

The Knight Riders are blessed with how Narine and Chakaravarthy. They have been nailed for only 60 boundaries in 13 innings so far ahead of the RR vs KKR face-off, which is the lowest of all the ten teams in the seventh to 15th over period in the IPL. Their 42 wickets in this period is the most by any team of this season.

For the Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing the work for them in the middle overs. Even though both have struggled in a few games, the Royals have been benefitted in the wickets column. The Royals have gone for an economy of 8.54, getting smocked for 999 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.68.

Also Read: ‘KL Rahul Always Stops Himself’- Aakash Chopra Blames LSG Captain For Slow Batting

However, they have picked up only the second-lowest wickets (28) in this duration going into the RR vs KKR face-off. Their bowlers have been hoisted for 69 boundaries, the fourth worst of all the teams in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, while getting bashed for 38 over boundaries, which is the second lowest of the session in this IPL 2024.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

RR Info KKR 29 Matches Played 29 14 Won 14 14 Lost 14 01 No Result 01 223 Highest Score 224 125 Lowest Score 81

Also Read: ‘Abhishek Sharma’s Style Seems Cleaner To Me’- Aakash Chopra Praises Fearless Batting Approach Of The Youngster

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Records in Guwahati

This will be the first RR vs KKR contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati. In the last clash of these two teams, Sunil Narine’s 109-run knock shouldered the Knight Riders to 223/6 in their allotted 20 overs, but Jos Buttler stayed unbeaten on 107 to carry the Royals over the line with two wickets in hand.

RR vs KKR Last 5 Encounters

In the last five games of the RR vs KKR fixtures, the Rajasthan Royals are ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders with a 4-1 winning margin.

RR vs KKR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RR: Sanju Samson (400 runs)

Most runs for KKR: Dinesh Karthik (272 runs)

Most wickets for RR: Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets)

Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine (14 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the RR and KKR Players