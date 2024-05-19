The 70th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be the last league game of the season. A victory in this RR vs KKR clash for the Royals will finish their season in the top two, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

When it comes to the bowling department of the IPL 2024 in the powerplay, the Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled with the new ball at an economy rate of 10.43, giving away 751 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.76 and a strike rate of 20.57, ahead of the RR vs KKR fixture. The form of Mitchell Starc hasn’t helped their cause, but the rise of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora has given them a great chance.

The Kolkata bowlers have conceded 84 boundaries so far inside the first six overs, which is quite decent in comparison with the other teams. In the case of nailing the over-boundaries, the KKR bowlers have traveled around the park for 36 sixes, which is quite concerning, given it’s the second most sixes in this duration.

The inaugural champions have the best bowling economy in the powerplay of the IPL 2024, with 8.26, as they have given away 644 runs in 13 innings at an average of 26.83 and a strike rate of 19.50. The new ball swing of Trent Boult has worked tremendously in the favor of Boult as he has picked up so many wickets in the very first over of the bowling innings.

The Royals bowlers have been belted for 76 boundaries in this season, which is the third lowest in the powerplay, while they have been smashed for 20 sixes in this season, and that’s the joint lowest of all the ten teams in this season.

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 70

When will the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match begin?

The 70th game of the IPL 2024 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Rides will occur on May 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match live on TV?

With a package of INR 23,575 crore, the Disney Star bought the media rights of the IPL for five years and will show the RR vs KKR encounter on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the RR vs KKR IPL 2024 online in India?

While for the digital rights of the IPL for the same period, Viacom18 bagged the deal with a price of INR 23,758 crore to show the RR vs KKR face-off on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free.

