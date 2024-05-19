If equality had a face, then this 14-14 margin with one washed-out affair, then the RR vs KKR encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be the one. In the reverse fixture of these two teams in Kolkata, the visitors earned a close two-wicket victory, thanks to Jos Buttler’s special unbeaten century.

When it comes to the batting department in the powerplay overs, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have a contrasting picture. The Knights have the second-highest strike rate of 168.98 in the first six overs of the ten teams with 730 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.32, ahead of the RR vs KKR affair. The Phil Salt and Sunil Narine opening duo has been fantastic for Kolkata.

The KKR side has nailed 92 boundaries so far in the first six overs of the innings, which is the fifth best of all the ten teams in this period of the IPL 2024, while their 39 sixes when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yeard circle is the fourth best of all the ten teams.

Rajasthan began the season with different energy, but as the season unfolded, they lost track in the middle and looked to find balance. The Royals have the third lowest strike rate of 137.82 in the powerplay of the season while smashing 645 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.94, going into the RR vs KKR face-off. Both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been fired but in an inconsistent way.

In the first six overs of the innings, the inaugural champions have got 94 boundaries, which is the joint second most of the tournament of all the ten teams. In the case of smocking the over-boundaries, the Royals have the second lowest sixes (17) in this session, as they look to find rhythm after the departure of Jos Buttler.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 29 Rajasthan Royals Won 14 Kolkata Knight Riders Won 14 No Result 01 First Played May 01, 2008 Last Played April 16, 2024

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a like-for-like replacement for Phil Salt, who has gone back home due to national duties.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora.

RR vs KKR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in decent touch in this IPL 2024, with 348 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Even in the games against the KKR, the left-handed opener has 139 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 182.9 and could come out with a massive knock in the game.

Best Bowler Prediction: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing season with 17 wickets at an economy of 9.38. In 22 innings against the KKR side, the leg spinner has picked up 29 wickets at an economy of eight and may come out with colorful performances.

RR vs KKR Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form in the RR vs KKR contest, the Kolkata Knight Riders look to be a great place to win the last league game of the season.