Even though the Kolkata Knight Riders are coming after a washout clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Rajasthan Royals were coming on the back of their fourth straightaway defeat this season. In the RR vs KKR face-off, the Rajasthan Royals need to end their losing streak in an attempt to end in the top two positions of the league.

When it comes to the batting department in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders have the best strike rate of 150.77, with 977 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.58, as they have smocked 81 boundaries and 48 sixes, and have lost 26 wickets in this period, which is the joint lowest ahead of the RR vs KKR clash.

For the Rajasthan Royals, they have smashed 981 runs in 13 innings of the middle overs at an average of 37.73 and a strike rate of 139.74, which is the fourth lowest of all the ten teams. The inaugural champions have lost 26 wickets in this nine-over period and has nailed 66 boundaries and 47 sixes.

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR Playing 11- Match 70

The Kolkata Knight Riders will miss the services of England wicket-keeper Phil Salt due to the nation’s T20I series against the Pakistan team.

RR Playing 11:

The departure of Jos Buttler has made the opening partnership a little weaker for the Rajasthan Royals, as he left the IPL with 359 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 140.78 with a couple of centuries. Yashvi Jaiswal has been in decent tough, ahead of the RR vs KKR clash, with 348 runs at a strike rate of 152.63 with one fifty and one hundred.

When it comes to the middle order of the Rajasthan Royals, there are two batters who have shouldered them to many high with a few glorious performances. Captain Sanju Samson is the seventh-highest run-getter of the season so far before the RR vs KKR encounter with 504 runs at a strike rate of 156.32 with five fifties.

Riyan Parag too has done a fabulous job for his 531 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 152.28 with four fifties and one century so far in this IPL 2024. Going into the RR vs KKR fixture, Yuzvendra Chahal is their top wicket-taker of the season with 17 scalps at an economy of 9.38 while Avesh Khan has picked up 13 wickets at an economy of 9.71.

RR’s line-up vs KKR: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma).

KKR’s Playing 11:

With no Phil Salt for the rest of the season, Kolkata may struggle for the rest of the season in the opening spot. Salt ended his IPL 2024 with 435 runs at a strike rate of 182 with four half-centuries. Sunil Narine has given him a great hand with 461 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.93 with three fifties and one century, ahead of the RR vs KKR head-to-head.

Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer too have done a fabulous job with a high strike rate coming in the middle and lower order, as the form of captain Shreyas Iyer, has been a concern for them, who has got 235 runs in this IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 135.37.

Sunil Narine has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of only 6.63, while Varun Chakaravarthy has collected 18 scalps at an economy of 8.34 in 12 innings. Young Harshit Rana too has done great with an economy of 9.71.

KKR’s line-up vs RR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana. (Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora).

The RR vs KKR game will take place on May 19, 2024, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.