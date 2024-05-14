Last time in the RR vs PBKS in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Rajasthan Royals came on top gingerly in the 148-run chase, by three wickets. But the last three games for the Royals have been quite average, as they failed in two chases, and their batting didn’t even start against the Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have done quite well in the middle overs during the 17th season of the IPL 2024. The hosts have done a decent job with an economy of 8.66 from the seventh to the 15th over of the innings. They have a strike rate of 24 in this period before the RR vs PBKS, which is quite good.

The inaugural champions have picked up 27 wickets in this session, the third lowest among the top ten teams. That’s quite surprising for a team which have two world-class India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. The Royals, going into the RR vs PBKS clash have conceded only 35 sixes, the second-best of the season.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have an economy of 8.52 in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, which is the third lowest among ten franchises. Their average in the nine-over period is 31.72, with a bowling strike rate of 22.34.

Also Read: IPL 2024: “He’s Earning A 400-Crore Profit” – Virender Sehwag Slams LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka For His Anger-Filled Rant At KL Rahul

Before the RR vs PBKS face-off, the 2014-runners up have nailed 29 wickets in this period, which is the joint fourth most in this IPL 2024. The team has given away 920 runs in 12 innings, besides getting smashed for 37 over boundaries, which is the third-best among all the top 10 teams.

Harpreet Brar, for the Punjab side, has an economy of 7.17 in 30 overs in the middle phase, with six wickets, while Chahal has 11 scalps at an economy of 8.47. This RR vs PBKS game will be so vital for the Royals for a playoff berth confirmation.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL

RR Info PBKS 27 Matches Played 27 11 Won 16 16 Lost 11 00 No Result 00 223 Highest Score 226 124 Lowest Score 112

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in Guwahati

In the only game of the RR vs PBKS fixture in Guwahati, Punjab Kings put on 197/4 in their 20 overs, with both Prabhsimran Singh (60) and Shikhar Dhawan (86) cracking a couple of top knocks in the opening spot. Rajasthan Royals tried their best, but none of their batters could stretch them to a huge individual score, as they fell short by five runs.

Matches Played RR Won PBKS Won No Result Previous Meeting in Guwahati 01 00 01 00 PBKS won by 5 runs.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Differences Must Be Ironed Out By Rahul Dravid- Harsha Bhogle

RR vs PBKS Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the RR vs PBKS game, the Rajasthan Royals have a winning margin of 3-2 over Punjab Kings.

RR vs PBKS: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RR: Sanju Samson (614 runs)

Most runs for PBKS: KL Rahul (490 runs)

Most wickets for RR: Siddharth Trivedi (11 wickets)

Most wickets for PBKS: Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the RR and PBKS Players