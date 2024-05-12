Eminent sports commentator Harsha Bhogle opined that with the poor performance by the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the IPL 2024, it is now up to India head coach Rahul Dravid to iron out the differences between India captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

Notably, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the IPL 2024. However, the MI management’s decision to do so didn’t sit well with the franchise fans, who booed Hardik Pandya and the new captain didn’t receive any support, even at home in Wankhede Stadium.

Reports were rife of a rift between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after a few videos from matches went viral, where Hardik was seen commandeering Rohit in the field and Rohit keeping himself from advising the bowlers as he was no longer the captain.

There were speculations of groups in the MI contingent as well with multiple senior players complaining to the management about Hardik Pandya’s style of captaincy amidst a series of losses. Interestingly, MI became the first team to be eliminated from the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Rahul Dravid’s biggest immediate job would be to get Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in good space: Harsha Bhogle

The Mumbai Indians’ 18-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in yesterday night’s IPL 2024 match finally eliminated MI’s chances of making the playoffs. This implies Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma will leave the MI camp as soon as they play their final league match of the season.

They will then begin their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where Rohit and Hardik will be India’s captain and vice-captain.

After Mumbai Indians lost the game, known commentator Harsha Bhogle shared his views on MI’s performance in the IPL 2024. He was also delighted with the fact that now India coach Rahul Dravid will have more time to have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the India captain and vice-captain respectively to iron out their differences ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

That two crucial players on the team, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, would have enough of time to prepare. Everyone expected MI to make the playoffs this IPL season, but the fact that they haven’t is a blessing in disguise for Team India and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“The capitulation of #MI has to be the story of the tournament. A very large no of us believed they would make the play-offs. But given that it has not happened, we must look at it from an India perspective. Rahul Dravid’s biggest immediate job would be to get two key players, the captain and the vice-captain, back in a good space and, critically, in form,” Bhogle tweeted.

India will begin its T20 World Cup journey on June 5 against Ireland in New York, before facing Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.

