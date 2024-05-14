IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 65

The 65th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be so vital for the former. The RR vs PBKS encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will offer the Royals another chance to qualify for the playoffs of this season.

The Royals have a very good performance with the ball in the powerplay with an economy of 8.40 in 12 innings, conceding 605 runs in 432 balls. The inaugural champions, before the RR vs PBKS clash, have given away runs at an average of 28.81 for a wicket, while picking it in just over three overs.

Seven teams have picked up 21 wickets in the powerplay, and Rajasthan is one of those franchises in this season. They have conceded only 20 sixes in this period, which is the second-best before the RR vs PBKS encounter. The reason behind this success for them is Trent Boult, who has nailed seven wickets in 12 innings in the powerplay before the RR vs PBKS fixture at an economy of seven.

For the Punjab Kings, it’s quite a peculiar circumstance. They have the second-best economy of 8.86 in the powerplay but have picked up the lowest wickets (14) in this period. This has led them to the second-highest average of 45.57 among the ten teams, with the second-best strike rate of 30.86.

Before the RR vs PBKS clash, the 2014 runners-up side gave away the least number of sixes (19) in this period. The weapon of the success is Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, who have kept the batters calm in the first six overs.

The Royals will have a huge opportunity to make their way into the playoffs of the IPL 2024 if they win it. A defeat could drop them out of the top two teams if the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) win both of their last two fixtures. The RR vs PBKS encounter won’t be that essential in that prospect for the Kings, who are already kicked out of the season.

