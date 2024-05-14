Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The RR vs PBKS clash will take place on May 15, 2024, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The hosts, Rajasthan are coming into the RR vs PBKS game, under some pressure with their third successive loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter by five wickets. However, they are still in the second position in the points table with nine wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.349.

The last three games in this IPL 2024 have been quite tough for the inaugural champions of the tournament. After eight wins in the first nine games, they lost three back-to-back games, two of which were in chases. If they lose their last two games including this RR vs PBKS face-off, and Sunrisers Hyderabad win their last couple of fixtures, the Royals may lose their position among the top two.

Punjab Kings have already been eliminated from this IPL 2024. This makes their 10th straight league stage finish since they ended as the runners-up in the 2014 season. Going into this RR vs PBKS fixture, Punjab is at the bottom of the table with four victories in 12 games, at a NRR of -0.423.

With the England players already left out for their home, the Kings might be without Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow, while Liam Livingston has already been ruled out of this RR vs PBKS game. There is no news on the return of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been out of the tournament with injury for about three to four weeks.

In that case, Punjab can play freely, and look to use their resources a bit well, along with finding the names whom they want to retain for the next season. Shashank Singh has been a star of the season, and if handled properly, he could be a game-changer for his team going forward in the IPL. But for then the Kings, this RR vs PBKS encounter will be a huge game for the Royals.

RR vs PBKS: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run.

: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

PBKS:

1st Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. 2nd Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs.

Lost Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 runs. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 10th Match : Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 11th Match : Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs.

: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs. 12th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 60 runs.

RR vs PBKS Team:

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler won’t be available for the rest of the IPL 2024, he has gone back home for national duties.

RR Probable XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira.

Punjab Kings

PBKS Probable XI: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Singh/Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis.

PBKS Impact Sub: Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, T Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan.