The last IPL encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was against the Delhi Capitals, where the Rajasthan Royals got an easy 57-run win. In the last RR vs PBKS clash on this ground, the Punjab Kings handed the Royals a hard defeat.

When it comes to the batting in the death overs (16-20), Rajasthan Royals have shown their aggressive version with a strike rate of 180.19 with scoring 564 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.64. They lost only 22 wickets in this period, which is the second lowest of all the ten teams before the RR vs PBKS fixture, while smashing 28 over boundaries.

For the Punjab Kings, too have a decent strike rate of nearly 170 in the death overs of the IPL 2024, with 527 runs in 12 innings, at an average of close to 22, with 35 sixes. They have lost 24 wickets in this session before the RR vs PBKS contest.

When it comes to the bowling department, Punjab Kings have the third highest death over economy of 11.91 in this IPL 2024, conceding 695 runs in 12 innings, while the RR have an economy of 10.71, giving away 625 runs in same number of innings.

The Punjab Kings, going into the RR vs PBKS clash, have picked up 43 wickets in the last five overs of the IPL 2024, which is the most among all the ten teams. On the flip of the coin, the Royals have picked up 26 scalps in this session. In the case of getting smashed for the sixes, RR have conceded 31 over boundaries, while Punjab has been on the receiving end for 42 sixes.

The RR vs PBKS face-off will be so vital for the Royals to get a direction qualification in the playoffs, while the Kings can fight for the wooden spoon.

IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 65

AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature will be around 27°c in Guwahati during the RR vs PBKS clash, with a humidity level of 75%. There are predictions of thunderstorms and showers in the morning, but a cool evening awaits both teams. Captains can look to bowl first keeping the dew in mind.

RR vs PBKS Weather Forecast Temperature 27°c Weather Forecast Clear, Warm, and Humid Dew Point 24°c Humidity Level 75%

RR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati produces flat and good batting tracks. The dew also favors the batting second team in most occasions. The highest score in the IPL on this ground has been 199/4 by the Rajasthan Royals against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals’ 142/9 is the lowest score in the IPL at this venue, as bowlers generally find it a tough ground to bowl. Yashasvi Jaiswal has notched up 109 runs in six innings at this ground with an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 149.31 before the RR vs PBKS encounter.

In the bowling section, Arshdeep Singh has five wickets at this venue, while the spinners haven’t enjoyed much bowling at this ground with an economy of over nine in the IPL games. RR’s 57-run win vs DC was the highest winning margin (by runs) at this ground in the history of the IPL.