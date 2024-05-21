In the last RR vs RCB game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a very comfortable chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets thanks to the unbeaten century from Jos Butler. With an overall margin of 15-13 margin, the RCB is slightly ahead in the contest.

When it comes to the bowling performances in the middle overs (7-15), the team with a quality spin unit should do well. But Rajasthan Royals have done a job with the fourth best of economy of 8.54 in that period, giving away 999 runs in 13 innings, ahead of the RR vs RCB eliminator, at an average of 35.68 and a strike rate of 25.07.

Yuzvendra Chahal has done a petty good job in taking wickets, but when it comes to holding an end, he has been based out in all parts of the ground. Before the RR vs RCB clash, the RR side conceded the fourth least boundaries (69) in this period, whereas 38 sixes, the second least of the duration, have come against them by the opponents.

In the case of the bowling between the seventh to the 15th over for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their weak spin department has struggled quite a lot. The likes of Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, or the pace of Lockie Ferguson haven’t really worked in their favor.

Before the Eliminator, RCB had the third worst economy of 9.59 in this period, as they have given away 1208 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.65 and a strike rate of 20.43. The 2011 runners-up have conceded the joint second worst boundaries of 77 in this period, as 58 sixes have come against them by the opponents in the nine-overs in the middle.

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘CSK Should Give One Of Their Trophies To RCB’- Ambati Rayudu

Ahead of the RR vs RCB fixture in the eliminator of the IPL 2024, the RCB side has picked up the third most wickets (37) in this middle overs, whereas Rajasthan have the second lowest number of wickets (28) in this period, which is quite surprising even with both Chahal and Ashwin.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records in IPL

RR Info RCB 31 Matches Played 31 13 Won 15 15 Lost 13 03 No Result 03 217 Highest Score 200 58 Lowest Score 70

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘The Calmness Ruturaj Gaikwad Brings Is Incredible’- CSK Bowling Coach Eric Simons

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Records in Ahmedabad

In the only clash of these two teams in the RR vs RCB head-to-head at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals earned an easy seven-wicket win during the IPL 2022. Batting first, RCB could post 157/8 with a lone fifty from Rajat Patidar. But, Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 106 runs were enough to carry the Royals over the line.

RR vs RCB Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the RR vs RCB contest, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ahead by a 3-2 margin.

RR vs RCB: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RR: Jos Buttler (420 runs)

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli (731 runs)

Most wickets for RR: Shreyas Gopal (14 wickets)

Most wickets for RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal (23 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the RR vs RCB Players