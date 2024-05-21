Even though the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are coming off a fairytale comeback in the season with the victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Rajasthan Royals will go into the RR vs RCB eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on the back of their successive four defeats to get demoted from the top two positions. The clash will knock out the losing team of the tournament.

When it comes to batting in the middle overs (7-15), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the third-best strike rate of 147.73, with 1105 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30.69. Ahead of the RR vs RCB clash, they have nailed 65 boundaries in this period, while 65 sixes have come off their willow, and the biggest weapon for them in this period is how Rajat Patidar has batted.

In the case of the Rajasthan Royals, they have smashed 981 runs in 13 innings of the middle overs in the IPL 2024, at a strike rate of 139.74, which is the fourth lowest of all the ten teams, going into the RR vs RCB clash. The inaugural champions have nailed 66 boundaries in this period while drilling 47 over boundaries in this session.

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Playing 11- Eliminator

The Rajasthan Royals, after the departure of Jos Buttler, are trying to find their best replacement in the opening position. The question stands if they stick with Tom Kohler Cadmore.

RR’s Playing 11:

When it comes to scoring runs in the powerplay with an aggressive batting mindset, none of the RR batters are in the top 10. With no Jos Buttler who had 198 runs at a strike rate of 132.89 in the first six overs of the innings, the responsibility in the RR vs RCB clash of giving them a great platform will be on young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has nailed 224 runs inside the powerplay at a strike rate of 150.34.

The captain has been in fine touch with the bat in the middle overs. Sanju Samson has notched up 262 runs in seven innings during the seventh to the 15th over, with a strike rate of close to 150, thanks to his 18 boundaries and 12 over boundaries. Riyan Parag has reinvented him with the most runs (351) in this period at a strike rate of 146.86.

Ahead of the RR vs RCB contest, in the bowling department, Trent Boult has been quite phenomenal in the powerplay, picking up eight wickets at an economy of 7.16 in 13 innings. Yuzvendra Chahal has the joint second most wickets (12) in this period at an economy of 8.38.

RR’s Line-up vs RCB: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanu Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Impact Sub: Nandre Burger).

RCB’s Playing 11:

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, batting in the powerplay has been quite a huge bonus for them. Virat Kohli has the second most runs with 343 runs in 12 innings of this period at an average of 85.75 and a strike rate of 161.79. RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, going into the RR vs RCB encounter, too has smacked 292 runs at a strike rate of 162.22 in this duration.

Rajat Patidar has been in an impressive mode in the middle overs (7-15), with 278 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 185.33 with a half-century in this period, before the RR vs RCB knockout clash. The way he has smashed the spinners has helped Kohli and co. to change the game in their own way.

RCB’s bowling has been quite fabulous in the death overs (16-20) as a unit. Yash Dayal has picked up nine wickets in 11 games at an economy of 9.88.

RCB’s Line-up vs RR: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Kartik (wk.), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson. (Impact Sub: Mohammad Siraj).

The RR vs RCB eliminator will take place on May 22, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.