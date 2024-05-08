Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined by BCCI for breaking the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) recently in Delhi on May 7.

Samson was leading the Royals to a comfortable 86-run victory while chasing a 222-run goal. However, DC bowler Mukesh Kumar cut short his innings as he attempted to knock him over long-on but was caught by Shai Hope, who managed to stay within the boundary.

The umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire, who thoroughly examined the catch before sending the RR skipper back to the hut. However, Samson did not appear thrilled with the verdict since he believed Shai Hope had over the boundary and was embroiled in a heated altercation with the umpires.

Samson even asked the umpires if he could review the decision, but the timer had run out and the umpires had already called for a review.

Sanju Samson cops 30% match fees fine from the BCCI for showing dissent

Sanju Samson’s wicket proved to be a huge factor in RR ultimately losing the match by 20 runs in the end. And after the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a heavy penalty on the Royals’ wicket-keeper for breaching the BCCI code of conduct.

“Mr Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024. Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the official statement said.

This is not the first time the RR captain has been punished this year; before, during a match against the Gujarat Titans, Samson received an INR 12 lakh penalty for a slow over-rate.

Despite their loss to DC, the Rajasthan Royals are comfortably second in the points table, with a four-point lead over the third-placed Chennai Super Kings.

They will next clash with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 12 in a day match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They need only one win to qualify for the final four of the tournament and possibly finish in the top two of the IPL 2024 points table.

