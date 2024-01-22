IPL 2024 Set To Begin On March 22, Official Schedule To Be Released Shortly

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is set to begin on March 22, five days after the completion of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The high-octane T20 tournament will run until May 26, just five days before the start of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and Caribbean.

The entire cricketing fraternity is waiting for the BCCI to release the competition calendar ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to the reports in Cricbuzz, BCCI is exploring hosting the tournament between March 22 and May 26. The schedule can only be confirmed after the election dates are revealed, but the BCCI is sure that the entire league will be held in India.

The BCCI has received assurances from most cricket boards around the world that their players will be available until the final of the cash-rich league. However, with the 2024 T20 World Cup beginning on June 1, early exits for some players cannot be ruled out. However, at this moment, the BCCI’s primary goal is to align the schedule with the general elections and hold the league in India.

Earlier, It was reported that the BCCI would decide the timetable for the IPL 2024 based on this year’s general elections. Due to the elections in 2009 and 2014, the competition was transferred outside of India. However, the entire IPL took place in India in 2019, and the BCCI is hopeful of hosting it again this year.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings, will most likely play in the tournament’s opening match. They won the IPL 2023 title for the sixth time in a row by defeating the Gujarat Titans. The IPL 2024 Final is likely to be held in Chennai.

According to the tentative calendar authorized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its stakeholders, the second season of the WPL will take place from February 22 to March 17. As previously stated, the league would be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The official announcement of the dates of the tournament is likely to be announced on Monday.

The upcoming edition of the IPL would act as preparation for the Indian players going into the marquee event. The Men In Blue has brought a fearless brand of approach in the shorter format of the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rinku Singh are some of the front runners to play for India in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup alongside the experienced Indian players as they performed well for the team in provided opportunities.