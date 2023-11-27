Pakistan Cricketer Azam Khan Has Been Fined 50% Of Match Fee For Using The Palestine Flag On His Bat

Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council’s guidelines on attire and equipment during the National T20 event in Karachi. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter displayed the Palestinian flag on his bat when he came out to bat for Karachi Whites in support of the Palestinian cause.

However, the ICC prohibits players from displaying any political or religious messages on their gear or clothing. This rule applies to all member boards, including domestic matches. Violation of these rules can result in penalties, even in domestic matches.

Azam Khan was penalized 50% of his match fee as a result. According to a source in Geo News, Azam had carried the flag on the bat in the previous two matches in the same competition but had never received a warning from anyone for displaying the Palestinian flag.

According to ICC’s official guidelines on clothing and equipment, “players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment.”

On social media in October, practically the whole Pakistan men’s cricket team expressed solidarity with Palestine. Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his World Cup match-winning century against Sri Lanka to Gaza’s conflict victims. This, however, was not a violation of the ICC’s code.

Azam Khan is expected to be part of Pakistan’s plans for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, given his power-hitting skills. The Men In Green is scheduled to travel to Australia for a three-match Test series starting on December 14th.

Azam Khan is the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, who represented his country from 1990 to 2004. Moin was a member of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning team in 1992 and later served as the country’s captain and wicket-keeper batter has impressed everyone with his skillset in the shorter format of the game.

The team will be eyeing to develop a good team in focus with the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. In the second half of 2023, the Men in Green had poor campaigns in the World Cup and the Asia Cup. They did reach the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, but the style of cricket they played was unappealing.