After 73 intense games at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than two months, the tournament has finally got their two teams for the final- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on May 26, 2024.

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished the league stage of the tournament at the top position with nine wins in 14 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.428. They started the 17th season of the competition in a fabulous way, with three successive victories, including the 106-run win over the Delhi Capitals at Vizag.

In the middle of the tournament, KKR slipped a little since then, with three defeats in the next five encounters. However, they were quite lucky to hold their nerve for the one-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by one-run.

Since then, failed to defend a huge total of 262-runs at the Eden Gardens against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Knight Riders turned it on in the later half of the competition. They blew away the Delhi side by seven wickets, before getting the better of the Lucknow Super Giants by 98-runs.

With the win over the Mumbai Indians, KKR qualified in the playoff spot of the tournament. They got the better of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a comfortable eight-wicket win during the first qualifier and earned the tickets for the final of the IPL 2024.

SRH decide not to practice on the eve of the IPL 2024 final

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were down in confidence when they lost the first qualifier. But they made a fantastic comeback in the Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals with a 36-run win in a 175-run defense. The 2018-runners up ended their league stage with eight victories in 14 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.414.

The SRH team showed how good they could be in using the conditions of the ground, and the importance of their defensive game in the knockout stage. The Hyderabad team made a humongous beginning in the season with five wins in the first seven encounters. Even though they slipped a little with one solitary win in the next four fixtures, they returned powerfully with a 10-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

What SRH did brilliantly in that Lucknow game was going berserk against the bowlers throughout the 20-overs, and kept the momentum going for the whole course of the game.

SRH came into this game on the back of their victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second qualifier. The condition in Chennai was so hot and humid, as players found it really tough to cope with the conditions.

As a result after the victory, the SRH team management decide to cancel their practice session on Saturday, the eve of the IPL 2024 final. Because of the humidity in the city, the team look to take rest for the whole day. The KKR side, on the flip of the coin, have already got a nice two-day off before the final game.

They did their practice sessions on Thursday, and have arranged another session on Fridy in the evening between 6 to 9. In the league stage of these two teams, the Knight Riders got a narrow four run win at the Eden Gardens.