Last time in the SRH vs GT in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Gujarat Titans came on top with an easy victory by seven-wickets in the 163-run chase. With the 3-1 margin over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), records are always supporting the Titans to come on top in the 66th game of this IPL.

With top quality spinners, both from India and overseas, the teams expect to get hold of the middle overs. But the hosts haven’t turned up in their spin department. In 12 innings, the they have an economy of 9.56 in the middle overs before the SRH vs GT encounter, which is the third worst of the season so far.

They have been nailed for 51 sixes in this time frame, giving away 1032 runs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 23.14. If taking wickets become the difference between the two teams, then the SRH haven’t been able to crack the code yet. The ‘Orange Army’ bowlers have picked up 28 wickets in this session, he fourth worst before the SRH vs GT clash in this IPL 2024.

For the Titans, it was expected from them to control the middle overs especially with the inclusion of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, but their economy of 8.84 is the fourth worst of the season. They have the lowest wickets (24) in the middle overs of the 12 innings at a bowling average of 37, and a strike rate of 25.12.

Also Read: “Rohit Sharma Can Play Till He Is 50″ – Yograj Singh

Going into the SRH vs GT clash, the runners-up from the last season were smashed for 51 sixes in this period of the IPL 2024, which was the third worst of all the ten teams. They have also been nailed for 71 boundaries, which is the joint third highest of the league.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Records in IPL

SRH Info GT 04 Matches Played 04 01 Won 03 03 Lost 01 00 No Result 00 195 Highest Score 199 154 Lowest Score 162

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Records in Hyderabad

For the very first time, the SRH vs GT head-to-head will happen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In the reverse fixture in Ahmedabad, the SRH team put on 162/8 in their 20 overs, as none of the bowlers could cross the 30-run mark. In reply, the 64-run third wicket partnership carried the Titans over the line with seven-wickets in hand.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Former Indian Legend Breaks His Silence On Virat Kohli-Sunil Gavaskar’s Strike Rate Argument

SRH vs GT Last 4 Encounters

Sunrisers beat the Gujrat Titans in their first face-off in 2022, after which the 2022-champions are unbeaten in the last three fixtures.

SRH vs GT: Standout Performers:

Most runs for SRH: Abhishek Sharma (141 runs)

Most runs for GT: Shubman Gill (166 runs)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7 wickets)

Most wickets for GT: Mohit Sharma (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the SRH vs GT Players