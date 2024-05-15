The Gujarat Titans (GT) have a huge upper hand over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the SRH vs GT clashes with a 3-1 winning margin. In the reverse fixture of these two teams in Ahmedabad, the hosts carried themselves over the line with seven-wickets in hand.

The story of both the teams in the powerplay with the bat in hand has been quite contrasting. The hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest team strike rate of 186.11 in the first six overs, going into the SRH vs GT face-off. The average of 47.29 is just incredible to even imagine, how quickly and responsibly they are batting against the new ball.

They have lost only 17 wickets in this period, which is the joint second lowest in this time-frame, while they managed a highest of 125-runs in the powerplay against the Delhi Capitals, and that too at an economy of nearly 21. What the Hyderabad batters will target in the SRH vs GT fixture will be going with the same mindset. They have smashed 49 sixes in this session, which is by far the highest among the 10 franchises.

Gujarat Titans haven’t really found the fire throughout the tournament. Their powerplay strike rate of 121.76 is the lowest among all the teams, as they have managed 526 runs in 12 innings. They haven’t lost much wickets in this time frame, as they are the joint best team in watching the back of their 16 players in this duration.

Before the SRH vs GT head-to-head, the visitors have smocked only 16 over-boundaries, which is the joint lowest in the powerplay of the IPL 2024 so far. Even their 59 boundaries are too quite low, and sits at the bottom of the table. The runners-up from the 2023 season, for the very first in their 3-year IPL history, won’t feature in the final of the tournament.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 04 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 01 Gujarat Titans Won 03 No Result 00 First Played April 22, 2022 Last Played March 31, 2024

SRH vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jayde Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Impact Sub: Thangarasu Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Sharukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk.), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier.

SRH vs GT Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Travis Head

Travis Head has been superb for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the league. In 11 innings, the Australia batter has smashed 533 runs so far before the SRH vs GT game at a strike rate of 201.89. Even in Hyderabad, the left-handed batter has notched up 271 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 184.4. He could be game-changer for another evening.

Best Bowler Prediction: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has shown his pace over the years in the IPL. At this ground, he has picked up seven wickets in six innings at an economy of 8.50. He could be a key against Head and the rest of the batters with his expressive pace.

SRH vs GT Match Winner Prediction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin the game as favorites to make their way into the playoff of the IPL 2024.