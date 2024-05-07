The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a 3-0 winning margin over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the SRH vs LSG clashes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Both teams look for their seventh victory in the 12th game of the season to stay ahead for the playoffs spot.

What’s important in the middle overs of the T20s is how the teams keep their good work in the powerplay intact, or if they have a tough start, how they get back into the game with a few big overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have done a great job in this department.

The strike rate of 143.43 in the middle overs for the SRH is still the fourth best going into the SRH vs LSG clash, whereas the Lucknow team have a strike rate of 137.37, seventh in the rank of the ten teams. It’s quite good given they have lost 28 wickets in this section across the 11 innings, while Hyderabad have lost 29 in the same number of games.

The issue for the hosts in the middle overs is their bowling. Their 9.67 economy is the second highest among the ten teams in 11 innings, while Lucknow have the third-best economy of 8.41 in this period.

Coming into the SRH vs LSG clash, the hosts have picked up 26 wickets in this period inside 11 innings, while the Super Giants have 23 wickets in their pocket. The spinners of Hyderabad haven’t done a great job, with only 12 wickets so far, the least among all the teams, but at an economy of 11.72, the highest among all the franchises.

That pushes them to concede 48 sixes in that nine-over period, which is the third most of the IPL 2024, while Lucknow has given away 37 over boundaries in this tournament.

Even though the game is in Hyderabad, if the Lucknow side could restrict the hosts for low overs in the middle phase of the game, they could come out on top in this SRH vs LSG clash.

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in IPL

SRH Info LSG 03 Matches Played 03 00 Won 03 03 Lost 00 00 No Result 00 182 Highest Score 185 121 Lowest Score 127

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

In the last SRH vs LSG face-off, which coincidentally also took place in Hyderabad, the visitors gained a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the hosts. Batting first, Hyderabad reached 182/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Krunal Pandya restricting them to 2/24 in four overs. Lucknow made an easy chase, shouldering on the unbeaten 64-run knock from Prerak Mankad.

Matches Played SRH Won LSG Won No Result Previous Win in Hyderabad 03 00 03 00 LSG won by seven wickets.

SRH vs LSG Last 3 Encounters

In the three encounters of the SRH vs LSG affair, the Lucknow side have a 3-0 winning margin over the Sunrisers.

SRH vs LSG: Standout Performers:

Most runs for SRH: Rahul Tripathi (98 runs)

Most runs for LSG: Lokesh Rahul (103 runs)

Most wickets for SRH: Adil Rashid (2 wickets)

Most wickets for LSG: Krunal Pandya (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between SRH and LSG Players: