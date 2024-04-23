Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go ahead to head in match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, April 25. The SRH vs RCB encounter will be the second clash between the two sides this season.

SRH are heading into this game with four successive victories. Their last victory of the stretch came against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. With five victories in seven games, they are now in the third position in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.914.

RCB, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with just one victory in seven games. Since their victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they faced defeat in six consecutive defeats. Their recent loss came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens by a heartbreaking one-run margin.



SRH vs RCB Head-To-Head Records in IPL

RCB Info SRH 24 Matches Played 24 10 Won 13 13 Lost 10 01 No Result 01 262 Highest score 287 68 Lowest score 125

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Last time in the SRH vs RCB encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, the former went on to win the encounter by eight wickets. Heinrich Klassen’s fabulous 104-run knock pushed the home side to 186/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Virat Kohli’s 100-run knock carried the visitors over the line with eight wickets in hand.

Matches Played Matched won by SRH Matches won by RCB No Result Previous Meeting 08 06 02 00 RCB won by eight wickets

SRH vs RCB- Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters between these sides, RCB has a 3-2 margin over the Sunrisers. In the only fixture in IPL 2023, RCB blew away SRH with an eight-wicket victory.

SRH vs RCB: Standout performers:

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli (711 runs)

Most runs for SRH: David Warner (647 runs)

Most wickets for RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18 wickets)

Key match-ups between SRH and RCB players:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in T20s. Kohli, however, has collected 128 runs in 89 balls in the face-off at a strike rate of 143.8 with 20 boundaries and three over boundaries.

In T20s, Faf du Plessis has a strike rate of 176.6 against Pat Cummins with 79 runs in 45 balls. He has nailed the SRH captain for 10 fours and three sixes, besides getting dismissed twice.

Travis Head has smashed Lockie Ferguson for 24 runs in just nine deliveries in their T20 face-off. Besides his 266.7 strike rate, he has been dismissed only once to Ferguson.

