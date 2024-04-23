In the 34th game of the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The SRH vs RCB game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 25, 2024.

With four back-to-back wins, Hyderabad is currently in the third position with 10 points in seven games at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.206. Bengaluru has faced the exact opposite fate in the competition. They are at the bottom of the points table with just one victory in eight games. Their six successive defeats have damaged their NRR to -1.046.

SRH are coming into this affair with a huge victory by 67 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC). On the flip of the coin, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) handed RCB a one-run heartbreak at their Eden Gardens.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 39 in IPL 2024

For the champions of the 2016 season, both their openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been in terrific touch before the SRH vs RCB clash. Head is currently the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 324 runs in six innings at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 216, including one century and a couple of fifties. In the bowling department, Thangarasu Natarajan is the seventh-highest wicket-taker of the competition with 10 wickets at an economy of 7.60.

Ahead of SRH vs RCB, for the Bengaluru side, Virat Kohli was at the top of the ladder of the highest run-scorers with 379 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 150.39. He also has smashed two fifties and one century in the tournament so far.

Their concern is mainly in their bowling performances. Their highest wicket-taker, Yash Dayal stands at the 24th position of the event. The left-arm pacer has seven wickets at an expensive economy of 9.81 in seven innings. SRH vs RCB promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

SRH vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost to Gujrat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost to Gujrat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

RCB:

1st match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by four wickets. 3rd match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost by Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost by Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

SRH vs RCB Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Thangarasu Natarajan.

SRH Impact Sub: Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Philips

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Siraj.

RCB Impact Sub: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Reece Topley Makes Absurd Claim On Virat Kohli’s Dismissal In KKR V RCB Game