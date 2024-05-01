The 2016 Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad’s two consecutive defeats hurt them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. If they lose the SRH vs RR clash at their home, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, they would be out of the top five, and their net run rate would become negative.

Their main struggle is their run-chases. When it comes to batting in the middle overs (7-15), the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a strike rate of 171.85 in that nine-over period. That’s’ the best among all the ten franchises in the IPL 2024.

The same side loses the plot in the same duration when it comes to their second-inning batting. The strike rate drops down to 109.72, the worst among all the sides. Before the SRH vs RR encounter, they have cracked just five sixes in this period in six innings, and carry the second-lowest average of 23.70.

Rajasthan Royals have too looked a bit weak in this period. Their strike rate of 137.35 in the middle overs is seventh in the ranking. However, they have scored the third-most runs of 445 runs in this IPL in a span of six innings.

When it comes to the first innings, the Royals have the second-best middle-overs strike rate with 153.09, for the best average of 82.67. They have batted only thrice in the first innings of the IPL 2024 before the SRH vs RR clash, but have lost just three wickets in the period of seventh to the 15th over.

If they keep the same momentum going, they could become the first team to be qualified for the playoffs.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

CSK Info RR 18 Matches Played 18 09 Won 09 09 Lost 09 00 No Result 00 217 Highest Score 220 127 Lowest Score 102

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The last time these teams met each other in an SRH vs RR clash, it was IPL 2023, and the Royals had an easy 72-run victory. Batting first, the visitors put up a huge 203-run total, thanks to fifties from the top three- Jos Butter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4/17 restricted the Sunrisers to 131/8, as no one from the squad even crossed the 35-run mark.

Matches Played SRH won RR won No Result Previous Meeting 04 03 01 00 RR won by 72 runs

SRH vs RR Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters, The Rajasthan Royals are slightly ahead with a 3-2 margin over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for SRH: Shikhar Dhawan (253 runs)

Most runs for RR: Sanju Samson (688 runs)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (12 wickets)

Most wickets for RR: James Faulkner (12 wickets)

Key Match-ups between SRH and RR Players: