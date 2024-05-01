When it comes to batting in the first innings, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) behaves like the king of the jungle. When it comes to chasing, the king becomes the most cowardly being. This has been the story, in a nutshell for them in this IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals, on the flip of the coin, have been going through a dream campaign.

Before the SRH vs RR clash, the Pat Cummins-led side and their team management have a lot to think about their number three batter. Anmolpreet Singh, coming as an impact player, at number was done on his very first delivery, as the leading edge went straight into the hands of the fielder in the 30-yard circle.

The biggest positive for Rajasthan Royals, and India team before the T20 World Cup 2024 has been Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter cracked a brilliant unbeaten 104-run knock against the Mumbai Indians to take their team over the line. After his initial struggle in the tournament, he looked in supreme touch in the last couple of innings.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Playing 11- Match 50

The records of the Sunrisers batters would say that batting in this tournament has been like playing a video game. Hitting fours and sixes has the easiest job in the circumstances of the T20s. The question is will they keep the same intent in the SRH vs RR encounter?

SRH Playing 11:

Travis Head had a couple of silent games, but he still is the highest run-getter for the Sunrisers before the SRH vs RR clash. The left-handed Australian batter has smashed 338 runs in eight innings at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 211.25 with a couple of fifties and one century.

His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma has offered him a great hand there. He has collected 303 runs so far in this competition at an average of 33.61, but a strike rate of close to 215. Their middle-order batter, the beast Heinrich Klassen joins him with 295 runs at a strike rate of 185.53 with three fifties.

Their only concern could be the form of Aiden Markram, who by this time has nailed 199 runs at a strike rate of a touch over 130, with just one fifty in nine innings.

In the bowling department, Thangarasu Natarajan is the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2024, with 13 scalps at an economy of just 9, especially bowling in the death overs. Pat Cummins has managed 10 wickets, which is his best IPL season since 2020, and at an economy of just over nine.

SRH’s line-up vs RR: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Aiden Markram/ Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat. (Impact Sub: T Natarajan).

RR Playing 11:

Most of the batters and bowlers have been in good touch for the Royals. Their captain Sanju Samson is the top-getter of the side with 385 runs at a strike rate of over 160, while Jos Buttler, who has smashed two centuries in this tournament has managed 319 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of over 150.

Riyan Parag’s rise has been a boon for the Royals. He has smoked 332 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.61 with three fifties. When it comes to their bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal led the chart with 13 scalps (joint second most) at an economy of nine going into the SRH vs RR battle. Trent Boult has swung the new ball for his 10 wickets at an economy of under eight, bowling mainly in the powerplay.

RR’s line-up vs SRH: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan. (Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal).

The SRH vs RR face-off will take place on May 02, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.