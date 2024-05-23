Even though the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming off a defeat in the first qualifier of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are coming into this SRH vs RR second qualifier on the back of their victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This game will knock one of those out of the tournament.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the second-best team in the middle overs with a strike rate of 149.17, ahead of the SRH vs RR affair, as they have managed 1080 runs in 14 innings with an average of 30.86. The 2016 champions, going into the SRH vs RR contest have lost 35 wickets, as they have smashed 58 boundaries and 67 sixes in this duration.

While for the Rajasthan Royals in the batting department of the middle overs, they have nailed 1057 runs, going into the SRH vs RR clash, with a strike rate of 139.81, which stands at the middle of all the ten franchises. The inaugural champions have a batting average of 36.45, conceding 72 boundaries and 49 sixes in this tournament. They have lost 29 scalps in this period.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Playing 11- Qualifier 2

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a question to answer for the second qualifier game. With a knockout game awaiting, will they go with the same intensity with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals?

SRH’s Playing 11:

Half of the job with the bat in hand for the Sunrisers, ahead of the SRH vs RR fixture, has been done by their openers- Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The former is currently the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament with 533 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.41 and a strike rate of 199.62, including four fifties and one century.

Abhishek Sharma has been fantastic in the batting department, smashing 470 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 207.04, besides celebrating three half-centuries. This has been fantastic in the opening position for the Hyderabad team. Heinrich Klassen too has been smashing 413 runs at a strike rate of 180.34, coming late in the batting order.

Thangarasu Natarajan is the joint fourth highest wicket-taker of the IPL with 18 scalps at an economy of 9.1, going into the SRH vs RR encounter, while Pat Cummins, besides doing a great job with the leadership hat managing the players in the field, has picked up 16 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 9.41.

SRH’s line-up vs RR: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Philips, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik (Impact Sub: Sanvir Singh).

RR’s Playing 11:

The Rajasthan Royals have done a good job with the ball in the powerplay. In the batting department, Captain Sanju Samson is the sixth-highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 with 521 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52.10 and a strike rate of 155.62. In the middle order, Riyan Parag’s contribution of 567 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 151.60 has been quite impressive.

Before the SRH vs RR fixture, The left-hand opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal too has been excellent in the top order, managing 393 runs at a strike rate of over 150. With the ball in hand, Yuzvendra Chahal has done a decent job with 18 wickets in 14 innings, but his economy rate of 9.48 hasn’t been good.

Trent Boult has recorded the wickets in the powerplay in most cases, he has thundered 13 wickets in 14 innings at an economy of 8.06, in this IPL 2024.

RR’s line-up vs SRH: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. (Impact Sub: Avesh Khan).

The SRH vs RR second qualifier contest will be played on May 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.