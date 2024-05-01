The current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is about high-scoring events. Before the SRH vs RR clash, the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad has smashed every side out of the park, while batting. Their issue has been in their bowling in the death overs.

They have gone for 549 runs in nine innings at an economy of 12.67 during the last five over (16-20) of the IPL 2024. They have also conceded 29 sixes in this process and have picked up the joint second-last wickets (14) in this duration.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have done a terrific job while finishing their bowling before the SRH vs RR encounter. The 2008 champions have picked up the second most wickets (22) in these death overs, at an economy of 10.24, the best among all the teams in this period. Their bowlers have smashed the lowest number of sixes (20) in this duration.

Batting in the death overs is also a very vital job. The Royals have the second-best strike rate (198.65) as a team in this period. They also have smashed 443 runs in nine innings of the IPL 2024, along with 31 sixes, and 30 boundaries. Only 11 wickets fell for the RR side in this period.

While for the Hyderabad side, the strike rate of 180.95 in this death overs before the SRH vs RR clash is the fifth best. Although, they have nailed the third most sixes (33) in this period, besides scoring 456 runs in nine innings.

If they hold their nerve while chasing, and bring improvements in their bowling, they could easily win more games in this IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Weather And Pitch Report- Match 50

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature on May 02, during the SRH vs MI clash will be around 31°C. The humidity level is expected to be 20%. Dew may not be a huge factor during this clash, which could push the captains to bat first on winning the toss.

SRH vs RR Pitch Report

The small boundaries and the flat surfaces of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad have worked in favor of the batters for the high-scoring T20 encounters.

The average scores of late have increased quite a lot. In this IPL 2024, before the SRH vs RR clash, the average first innings total in this ground is just under 220, which was nearly 180 in the last season.

In the last 10 years, teams batting second have a winning percentage of 54.5 in this ground, while 25 out of 55 times, teams have successfully defended a total. When it comes to bowling, the spinners have an economy of just over seven on this ground. The fast bowlers, just like in most of the ground in India, have traveled at an economy of over 8.5-mark.

David Warner is the top run-getter on this ground in T20 history with 1506 runs in 30 innings at a strike rate of nearly 160. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart with 42 wickets at an economy of 8.06, going into the SRH vs RR face-off.