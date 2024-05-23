IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Weather Report And Pitch Report- Qualifier 2

In the last evening encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the pitch was a bit on the slower side at the start but as the night came up, the dew settled it, and it got better for batting. With a fresh surface being expected for the SRH vs RR encounter, the captain may look to chase on the track.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fifth-best strike rate of 175 in the death (16-20), as they have managed 637 runs in 14 innings at an average of 23.59, conceding 39 boundaries and 41 sixes in this period. Going into the SRH vs RR fixture, the Sunrisers have shown the muscle with the help of Heinrich Klassen and Abdul Samad in this period.

Rajasthan Royals have done a better job in the last five overs, as they have drilled 651 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 24.11, shouldering on 48 boundaries and 41 sixes. For the inaugural champions going into the SRH vs RR contest, the likes of Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer have shown their power going into the endovers.

When it comes to the bowling department during the death overs of the IPL 2024, the Sunrisers have been the second-worst side with an economy of 12.28, as they have given away 745 runs in 13 innings, at an average of 35.58.

The bowlers have conceded 68 boundaries and 36 over-boundaries in the last five overs of the IPL innings. The bowlers, like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins, have picked up 21 wickets in this session, which is the joint lowest of the period.

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘I Feel Abhishek Sharma Will Open For India…’ – Aakash Chopra

In the case of the bowling of the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions have the third-best economy of 10.63 in the last five overs of the IPL 2024. They have seen 714 runs flying around the park at this time with an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 13.43, besides being belted away for 55 fours and 36 over boundaries. The Royals have registered 30 wickets in the 16th to the 20th over before the SRH vs RR clash, which is the fourth best of all the 10 franchises.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Weather Report And Pitch Report- Qualifier 2

The AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature during the SRH vs RR face-off will be around 30°c, with a humidity of 76%. The cloud cover of 99% suggests that dew may not be part of the game. Now the question stands, will the captain still look to bowl first, or change the trend and bat to put the scorecard pressure on the opposition?

SRH vs RR Weather Forecast Temperature 30°c Weather Forecast Partly Cloudy Dew Point 27°c Humidity Level 76% Cloud Level 99%

Also Read: IPL 2024: “KKR Will Never Have That Fairplay Award Till I Am There” – Gautam Gambhir

SRH vs RR Pitch Report

The first-innings average score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in this IPL 2024 season has been around 177, which is almost seven runs more than the last season in 2023. In the 42 games being played at this ground, since the 2014 season, has seen 23 times teams making successful chases at a winning rate of 54.8%. The rest 19 times, teams have won batting first.

Before the SRH vs RR contest, on this surface, the Chainaman bowlers have an economy of around 6.25 at this ground, while the off-spinners have gone at a rate of just under seven. The leg-spinner shave has been belted for an economy of just over seven. The medium-pacers have found it tough going at an economy of 8.5.

For the Sunrisers, Rahul Tripathi has managed 143 runs in Chennai in the IPLs, with a strike rate of around 145 in five innings, while in the bowling department, homeboy Ravichandran Ashwin has nailed 15 wickets at an economy of under six in Chennai, in the last 10 years.