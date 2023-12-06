IPL 2024: The IPL Will Probably Be The Last Tournament I Ever Play… – Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Commitment To Play In Cash-rich League

Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he will always be involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and claimed that he will continue to delight fans until he “can’t walk anymore.” After a period of inconsistent performance with Punjab Kings, Maxwell found his lost form again with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league.

Glenn Maxwell signed a ₹14.25 crore contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore before the 2021 Indian Premier League. It was a major risk given his terrible 2020 IPL performance for the Punjab Kings, but it paid off handsomely for RCB as he has been a terrific member of the side in the last three seasons and can also chip in with a few middle overs if the matchup is good.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore, I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career.

“The people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been,” Glenn Maxwell said.

Glenn Maxwell was part of the Australian team till the third Twenty20 International in the five-match series against India. He scored the fastest hundred by an Australian in T20 cricket and scored his fourth T20I century.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, he scored an unprecedented double-century during a chase against Afghanistan and made many vital contributions to the team’s success in the marquee event.

It’s Just The Greatest Learning Experience That Any Player Could Ask For – Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell believes it was a great experience for any player to share the dressing room with the likes of legendary AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli for a brief period of two months and wants more Australian players to get contracts in the upcoming IPL 2024 season to acclimate to the conditions similar to the West Indies, where the 2024 T20 World Cup will be held.

“You’re rubbing shoulders with AB [de Villiers] and Virat [Kohli] for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

“Hopefully, a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin.” Glenn Maxwell added.

Glenn Maxwell scored 400 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 games at an excellent strike rate of 183 in the previous IPL season and will be eager to continue his strong form for the team in the coming season and guide them to the elusive IPL trophy in 2024.