Harshit Rana had a hilarious conversation with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit on a flight that had a tinge of a dig on the BCCI. Notably, Harshit Rana has been fined twice and banned for one match by the BCCI for his send-off to batters after taking their wickets.

Rana was seen pointing his hand at Porel, signalling that he should return to the pavilion and that he was going to give another flying kiss before stopping short. He was also observed appealing unnecessarily after hitting Rasikh Salam high with his pads.

It was classified as a Level 1 infraction, and Rana was suspended for one match. Rana has been in terrific form this IPL season. The right-arm pacer, who has 14 wickets to his name, is KKR’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Sunil Narine.

Harshit Rana’s funny conversation with Chandrakant Pandit as KKR’s flight gets diverted en route to Kolkata

The KKR team was returning from Lucknow, where they played against LSG, and was supposed to fly back to Kolkata on Monday evening, but KKR’s chartered flight had to be diverted to Guwahati due to heavy rains in the City of Joy.

The flight landed in Guwahati during this diversion and Harshit Rana had a funny conversation with coach Chandrakant Pandit in which Rana was heard requesting his coach not to talk to BCCI about scheduling.

Here is the conversation:

Harshit Rana: “Ek kaam karte hai, practice kar lete hai, ek session yaha kar lete hai (Let’s do one thing, keep a practice session here).” Chandrakant Pandit: “Ek session yaha kar lete hai. Phir match bhi yahi khel lete hai. Ek last mein jo match hai hamara. (Yes, one session here, and then we can also play our last league match here) Harshit Rana: “19 ko match hai. Kal parso mein hi khelke khatam kar lete hai. Toh 19 ko nahi ana padega. “We have the match on the 19th. Let’s get it done with by tomorrow or the day after so that we don’t have to come here again) Chandrakant Pandit: “Main dekhta hu. Baat karni padegi BCCI ke saath. (Let me see, what I can do. Will have to talk to BCCI)” Harshit Rana: “BCCI se toh baat karo hi mat (Don’t talk to BCCI).”

Here is the video:

Also Read: ‘KL Rahul Is Getting Run A Ball’- Brett Lee Blames Rahul’s Intent